Where, when and how the Noosa Show happens

Young country girl Sienna Doran is getting excited for the Noosa Show. Amber Macpherson

THE gates open 8am for the Noosa Country Show, located at the Pomona Showgrounds.

Rides, competitions, events, food stalls and entertainment all kicks off in the morning, so get down early and make a day of it.

The setting is tucked away from the town centre of Pomona on the corner of Exhibition St and Pavilion St.

Street parking fills up very quickly, so the earlier you arrive, the better.

Entry in to the Noosa Show costs $15 for an adult ticket and $10 for school-age children ticket or concession.

The Show also offers a family pass for two adults and up to three children for $35.

Tickets are valid for one day entry.

Competitors entering in the Noosa Show can buy a $10 entry pass that is valid for both days, however they must provide proof of entry to buy this type of ticket.

Eftpos is available at the Show entrance gates for ticket sales. Visit noosashowsociety.org.au/the-show for more information, or call 54852331.