Whew! What a year but a caring Noosa pulled through!

In the first newsletter of 2020 I noted that it would be a year of so many possibilities.

Little did anybody know just how far these possibilities would stretch.

In a short 12 months we have journeyed through bushfires straight into a pandemic and subsequent economic recovery efforts.

And now, we head into Christmas, and say goodbye to a year no one will ever forget.

It is impossible in is my last column for 2020 to cover the year, let alone 4 weeks at the ‘Big House’ for the swearing in, parliament, budget and then estimates hearings.

My valedictory speech on behalf of the cross bench endeavoured to capture the year in 15 minutes, and if you get a moment head to www.sandybolton.com where a link to this and the budget in reply speech is located.

As well via Facebook, Noosa 360 and the Christmas edition newsletter, which is jammed packed, so please grab a ‘cuppa’ and join me there.

Sandy and her partner Ian 'Shoey' Schuback with their rescue dog Jet.

After such a huge year, our team is looking forward to their hard-earnt break, with our office closing from December 18 to January 4.

If you require emergency assistance during this time please call one of the numbers below, alternately any messages or emails will be answered on our return.

Emergencies 000 • Police Link 13 14 44 (24/7 for non-urgent police matters) • Queensland Government (13QGOV) 13 74 68 • Lifeline crisis support 13 11 14.

Further links and contacts are available at www.sandybolton.com/keycontacts

As I walk down the street and see the twinkling of Christmas lights and the smiles on so many faces that are preparing to be reunited after many months with loved ones, I am reminded of what is relevant, and vitally important.

Caring, sharing and looking out for each other.

This includes lending a hand to a neighbour to get fire or flood ready, inviting someone you know who will be alone at Christmas to join your ‘table’ and being mindful of the dangers that our roads, rivers, dams and ocean can present.

Slow down, take driver rest stops and help keep everyone safe.

To all, we send the biggest of hugs for a wonderful Christmas wherever you are and whoever you are with. May the holidays and New Year bring all that you wish for, including those elusive carparks when needed?

Merry Christmas everyone! – Sandy