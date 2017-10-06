30°
Which roads need attention urgently?

MOTORISTS have been asked to nominate the worst congestion bottlenecks in their area as part of the RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey.

So if the gridlocked traffic along Beckmans Rd - or any other intersection in the Noosa Shire - has been grinding your gears, now is the time to speak up.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said motorists were in the best position to identify local congested roads and intersections that made them see red.

"Whether it's traffic lights that take too long to change, delays at a rail crossing or something completely different, we want drivers to pinpoint locations that consistently delay their journey,” Ms Smith said.

"Traffic delays are not only frustrating but congestion actually costs the economy through loss of productivity.”

Ms Smith said the club would use the results from this Queensland-wide survey to prioritise its advocacy work and lobby governments of all levels for upgrades.

Submissions close on October 31. Go to racq.com.au/redspot.

