Whiteside hits back at Bristow

Eve Whiteside.
NOOSA One Nation candidate Eve Whiteside has completely rejected an accusation by the Reason Party's Robin Bristow that she would vote on abortion according to her own religion.

Ms Whiteside said she had never spoken the words Mr Bristow had attributed to her.

Mr Bristow said Ms Whiteside said she would "vote on issues according to her religion - even if against the wishes of Noosa voters”.

But on Monday, Ms White side described Mr Bristow's comments as "defamatory and totally incorrect”.

"It was never said,” Ms Whiteside said.

"He's taken that out of thin air.”

Ms Whiteside said the issue of abortion was one of "majority rules”.

She said abortion was a federal issue.

"We will discuss [that] when I am elected,” she said.

Noosa News

