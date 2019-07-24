Who are we really? A question for everyone

WHEN we look in the mirror, do we really see who we are?

Many of us in Australia have taken a DNA test to find out who we really are, who we belong to - in fact last year in the US alone, 12 million DNA kits were sold and in total 26 million people have taken a test.

In many cases, people have discovered their parent is not their parent. It can be fun to find out where you come from but there are risks that can change your life.

Brisbane specialist, Dr Michael Gattas trained as a paediatrician at the Mater Hospital before completing further training in Genetics.

He has a particular interest in familial cancers and has a great deal of experience in testing for genetic disorders.

This includes DNA and chromosome tests, including chromosome microarray analysis.

At 10am on Saturday, July 27, in the Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical Group's Heritage Centre, 17 Emerald St, Cooroy, Dr Gattas will be the guest speaker explaining the use of DNA testing in treating his patients and how next generation sequencing technology has entered clinical practice.

Booking is essential as seats are limited and the presentation is free.

More information is available on 31290356.