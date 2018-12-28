Menu
Login
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
News

Who is Katie M and did she say yes?

28th Dec 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM

KATIE M got a little extra cheer this Christmas when her love took to the skies to pop the big question.

A plane was seen earlier today flying over Yamanto flying a banner saying "Katie M will you marry me?".

QT deputy editor Andrew Korner and chief photographer Rob Williams spotted the grand proposal just after noon.

We're not sure who Katie M is, who proposed or what her answer was but we would love to know more.

If you can help us find the (hopefully) lucky in love couple email qt@qt.com.au.

 

 

Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
editors picks flying marriage proposal plane weddings
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Smile to stop traffic as controllers meet and greet

    Smile to stop traffic as controllers meet and greet

    News Welcome to Noosa with a smile as the traffic flows

    • 28th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
    Molly's second chance at life

    Molly's second chance at life

    News A miracle "tail” of survival for this tiny fox terrier

    Blue skies for 'perfect' Noosa weekend

    Blue skies for 'perfect' Noosa weekend

    News Holiday weather continues with blue skies and sunshine

    A perfect day by the ocean

    A perfect day by the ocean

    News Noosa delivers a magical day

    Local Partners