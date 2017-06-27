24°
Who took the chair?

Alan Lander | 27th Jun 2017 12:05 AM
Irene and Steve Jesienowski at the location of the now-departed seat
Irene and Steve Jesienowski at the location of the now-departed seat Alan Lander

IT HAS been three times unlucky for a mystery seat supplier at Peregian Beach.

Over the last 15 years local residents Steve and Irene Jesienowski said many people have enjoyed a walk along the path of Beach Access 52, and resting at a well-used four-seater bench provided by an unknown person, with a perfect view across the ocean.

But all three versions of the chair have disappeared over the years; the most recent in the last two weeks.

The Jesienowskis came down the path last week following a two-week break to find caterpillar track marks running from the beach to the chair's location - and no chair.

"The first chair was cut up and used for firewood by beach revellers 10 to 15 years ago. The second one was taken away six or seven years back; but this seat was placed three or four years ago,” Steve said.

"We don't know who built it - but this time the chair had been cemented down.”

Steve said whoever put it there had done a quality job, while Irene said the chair was very popular with older users.

Noosa Council said a member of the public reported the seat, with concerns about the damage being done to the dunes.

"Council did not install this seat and no approval had been sought to install a seat at this location,” acting infrastructure director Allan Hull said.

”An inspection revealed the seat was held up by star pickets concreted into the ground and did not meet any public seating safety standards.

"Council has removed the seat to protect the dunes from ongoing erosion and to alleviate public safety risk.”

