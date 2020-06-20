Menu
The coronavirus pandemic has entered a new and dangerous phase, with more than 150,000 new cases reported in a single day this week.
Health

Warning coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating'

by Alle McMahon
20th Jun 2020 6:57 AM

The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" and has reached "a new and dangerous phase", according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

More than 150,000 new cases of the virus were reported to the global health agency on Thursday - the most in a single day so far - WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

"Almost half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers also being reported from South Asia and the Middle East," he said.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast, it's still deadly and most people are still susceptible."

Australia has recorded 7409 coronavirus cases overall, with 3143 in NSW, 1792 in Victoria, 1066 in Queensland, 603 in Western Australia, 440 in South Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT, and 29 in the Northern Territory. 

Follow our live, rolling coverage below.

Originally published as WHO warns pandemic is 'accelerating'

