Who will come first in Best Dressed list?

Amber Macpherson | 26th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
FLAIR: Callum Gordon is one of five Noosa people to be nominated for the Best Dressed List.
IT SEEMS like Noosa is becoming the most stylish region on the Sunshine Coast.

The Sunshine Coast Style Awards have released the list of finalists for the Best Dressed List, and half of the nominees hail from our patch of paradise.

"Style stalkers” have been hitting the pavement keeping close watch on tasteful individuals, and out of the 10 finalists, five live and work among us.

This year, two men and three women from Noosa have made the cut, and all have a chance at being crowned the most stylish of them all at the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival in October.

Callum Gordon, from Pomona; Sonja Wright, Adam Taylor and Lucia Cumino, from Noosa Heads; and Di Henshall, from Noosaville have been identified as having style on the outside as well as the inside.

Style Awards founder Jacinta Richmond said there was more to winning than showing a constant respect for being well dressed and well groomed.

"The Style Awards takes a twist here,” Ms Richmond said.

"Good taste and style is in no way dependent upon money and it is far from purchasing fashion. You can be in fashion or you can have style. Sometimes the two cross over but generally they do not.

"Style is inherent, it is in the bones, in the personality, in the attitude and it is true to self. It is in everything a person does, not just how they dress but how they do life.

"Everyone on the list has shown a love of fashion and excellent grooming but have they shown true style? The Style Stalkers have voted.”

Previously, hairstylist Monty Thomas and radio announcer Carlie Wacker were winners of the Style Awards, both from Noosa.

Noosa News

Topics:  best dressed noosa style sunshine coast fashion festival sunshine coast style awards

