Who ya gonna call? Noosa!

THERE'S no doubt Noosa's skyrocketing to national and international tourism fame has been legendary.

But getting there is one thing - and staying there is another.

One thing our local body Tourism Noosa is aware of is the need not only to deliver on a great tourism experience, but also to ensure the increased numbers of people do not love the place to death.

Along with Noosa "trademarks” such as low building heights and signage, minimal traffic lights and aesthetic landscaping is the need to engender respect for our region so our visitors help to minimise litter, reduce pollution in our waters, and keep our place pristine.

Thirty-year tourism veteran Juanita Bloomfield started out with a mixed portfolio when she joined the association, but due to the growing need for ecological vigilance, her role is now full-time as Environment and sustainability manager.

"My role has changed a couple of times to take in sustainability for about 18 month prior, but then crucially it was made into a full-time role,” she said.

"I've always been a passionate environmentalist; this is a natural progression in here (the association) for 13.5 years.”

The move has been so successful, it has positioned TN as the national go-to for environmental advice.

"TN was always the leading light over the last eight years; it's a pilot town,” Juanita said.

"We are recognised nationally; I'm on phone all the time to councils and tourism bodies.

"Plastic Free Noosa: we were the one and only town in Australia chosen to roll out plastic-free as they thought we were on right trajectory.

"We are generally trusted as an industry and one of the only tourism regions where everyone works really well together.”

The association also pioneered the "Welcome to ...” program that state governments wanted to copyright and roll out statewide, as are local tourism bodies such as Caloundra.

"We had to put out an operations manual,” Juanita said.

"It wasn't just a normal online training program; it was flora and fauna education, the Noosa essence, it was a customer service program, so staff could advise [tourists] on what there is to do with good knowledge, to get people to understand and have pride in their town.”

The big new projects for the association to be involved with are Zero Emissions, Landcare - and the new funding system where attendees at locally held conferences and resorts can contribute one or two dollars to "offset” their own footprint in Noosa, which is gathering pace and favour.

"Peppers is the main one doing this; we're trying to get others to do it. There's about $13,000 in the kitty so far,” Juanita said.

Noosa's tourism growth problems are nothing new for tourism towns. But TN targets those tourists who produce fewer downsides.

She said the association has always focused on interstate market as they spend more money.

It's the high-value traveller versus the volume traveller; they're here longer, spending more.

The data is showing they're not driving cars in and out. "From a community point of view every town our size around the world is facing the same scenario; the world population is getting larger,” Juanita said.

There are more people wanting to visit us; it's a community issue, not just tourism. Thirty-seven per cent of people down here in the busy time are actually Noosa locals.”

Psychology plays a big role in keeping Noosa in good shape.

"People (mostly) become tidy as a result of us being tidy. It's why people come: clean air, clean water: it shows up all the time (in surveys),” Juanita said.

The biggest two problems are landfill management and transport.

"Better transport, fewer people moving around in vehicles (is the answer),” Juanita said.

"It's a big work in progress.”