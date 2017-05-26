Who you gonna call for funds to make someone a happy chappy?

HAPPY CHAPPY: Helen Dalrymple, Tewantin school chaplain Lynda Oakley, Cr Joe Jurisevic, police chaplain Constable Matt Govan and realtor Warren Evans are chained to a good cause.

THEY looked the most unlikely of chain gangs, although some less charitable members of the public offered to pay to keep them under lock and key a little longer.

The Chained to My Chappy mob, who were shackled to their good cause to keep Tewantin State School chaplain Lynda Oakley on site at school, included Member for Noosa Glen Elmes, Councillor Joe Jurisevic and realtor Warren Evans.

Their mission was to lock in Lynda to Tewantin's school chappy program for the year and instead of using a pick and shovel to dig in for the cause, they let their fingers do the fundraising.

The idea was to phone up as much financial contributions as possible and, by the time Cr Jurisevic arrived for his charity incarceration, he had $1000 in pledges.

Supporters say the chappy program is a youth support program that helps children and a valuable coping mechanism for families who may be under a range of stresses.

Russell McGuire, of the school taskforce set up to support Lynda, said the response in the main street of Tewantin was "really good”.

"A lot of people have come by. There's been a lot of excitement with the fellows chained up as they're ringing around to get donations to support Lynda,” he said.

"But more importantly they're motivated to just get donations so they get let off the chain.

"There's been a few people offered us money to keep us on (the chains).”

The event raised $5490 on the day and more than $6300 over two days.

Mr Elmes said this would ensure Lynda was able to work through this year.