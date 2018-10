Who's playing where

Musician Brad Schultz will play the Riviera Bar and Lounge Thursday form 5pm.

THURSDAY October 18

NOOSA

Goran Sedlar Duo, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 6pm

Brad Schultz, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 5pm-7pm

FRIDAY October 19

NOOSA

Jim Toomey "We Were Tourists" book launch event with the Firebirds band, Land and Sea Brewery,Venture Drive Noosaville, 7pm-10 pm

Late for Woodstock, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 8pm

Kieran Q, Tewantin-Noosa Bowls Club 6.30pm

Mark Moroney, Noosa Beach House, 7pm-10pm

The SandFlys, Harbour Wine Bar, Noosa Marina, 5.30pm

COOROY

Frank Powell, Cooroy RSL, 6pm

EUMUNDI

Streams, Imperial Hotel, 6.30pm-9.30pm

YANDINA

Rockin' for West Papua: All Strings Attached, Olivia Ruth Band, Parker Street Dub Club, Bub-Kiss, Aspy Jones at The Shared, doors open 6:30pm ($10 entry, BYO)

SATURDAY October 20

NOOSA

Howlin Time, Tewantin-Noosa RSL, 8pm

The Greatest Showman Tribute, The J, 3pm and 7pm

Mark Moroney, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 5pm-8pm

Brad Schultz, Noosa Beach House, 7pm-10pm

EUMUNDI

Black Water, Joe's Waterhole, 3pm

Brown Trouts, Imperial Hotel, 12noon

Charlie Bob Nelson, Imperial Hotel, 6.30pm-9.30pm

SUNDAY October 21

NOOSA

Andrew Jolly, Riviera Bar & Lounge, 4pm-7pm

Clint Francis Duo, Noosa Beach House, 3pm-6pm

EUMUNDI

Ryan Giles, Imperial Hotel, 2pm-5pm

YANDINA

Roots Rock Reggae, double album launch, The Shared, doors open 3:30pm ($10)