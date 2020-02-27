Who’s who at Noosa Festival of Surfing

Surf Art Expo founder Owen Cavanagh out in front of the soul surfer at the Heads of Noosa Brewery. PHOTO: Peter Gardiner

Surf Art Expo founder Owen Cavanagh out in front of the soul surfer at the Heads of Noosa Brewery. PHOTO: Peter Gardiner

SURF Art Expo founder and celebrated local airbrush artists Owen Cavanagh whose wave creations are a Sunshine Coast adornment is once again in his element at the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Owen’s love of surfing saw him take off to travel the world chasing ocean cylinders.

His eyes were opened further in Hawaii after meeting up with famous surf mural/artist Wylan who inspired and made Owen realise the potential of his work with airbrush art.

But this Surf Art Expo showcases a broad range of talents.

Now in its sixth year, the expo features more than 40 local artists and a series of live art demonstrations and events including, chainsaw and surfboard shaping, market days, the return of the Kombi Charity run and kids art competitions.

Visitors with a similar passion for surfing and art have been beating a path to the Heads of Noosa Brewery art show by a Troy Smith welded soul surfer on a wave created by wood sculptor Shane Christensen.

Owen has collaborated with fellow artists Nikki Jade and Chris Postle on a one-off piece painted on an 8’6” Andrew Warhurst Malibu surfboard that was raffled to support the work of the Surfrider Foundation and the Board Meeting Surf Charity.

On show and one of Owen’s favourite Surfart Expo highlights will also be an exhibition of children’s work that has grown by the year.

For more information head to www.noosafestivalofsurfing.com