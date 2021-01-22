Who’s who in the hills: Hinterland’s most influential

Who's who of the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

If you step away from the beaches and wander inland you'll find the beating heart of the Sunshine Coast - the hinterland.

From up in the hills of Maleny and Montville, down to the Mooloolah Valley and across to Landsborough and Beerwah, the hinterland is a hive of activity with the demand for a piece of paradise continuing to grow.

Here's a list of the hinterland's most influential people.

They are the individuals who aren't afraid to push the boundaries, make an impact and bring positive change.

J ude Turner - Spicers Retreats

Spicers Retreats founder Jude Turner operates The Tamarind at Maleny and Spicers Clovelly Estate at Montville.

Both offer guests exclusive getaways within the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The Turner family also co founded the country's biggest travel agency network, Flight Centre Travel Group.

Lisa Curry - Maleny

The golden girl of the pool, Lisa Curry now lives at a 24ha property near Maleny with husband Mark Tabone.

Her wellness, health and fitness business is expanding and she has plans to redevelop her property to host glamping retreats.

The bold move is an extension of her Happy Healthy You business, launched in 2014, that now has 300,000 women as members.

Former Olympic swimmer, mother, grandmother and businesswoman Lisa Curry.

Ross and Sally Hopper - Maleny

The Hopper family has owned the Maleny Dairies property since 1948.

The owners and directors of the business, Ross and Sally Hopper, are the third generation to live and work on the family farm.

Maleny Dairies has continued to expand over the years with its own processing and bottling plant, offering local farmers a higher rate per litre of milk.

Maleny Dairies owner Ross Hopper with wife Sally and kids Rescue 12, Ruckus 9 and Cheeky, 11, feeds the calves. Picture: Brad Fleet

Ali Oetjen - Maleny

Former Bachelorette and SAS star Ali Oetjen moved to the Sunshine Coast last year after stints on reality TV and a relationship breakdown.

After moving in with her parents near Maleny the fitness influencer has a new lease on life.

The 34 year old is focusing her energy now on wellness retreats.

Reality TV darling Ali Oetjen has settled in Maleny.

Andrew Powell - Member for Glass House

The Class House MP has been in his role for nearly 12 years.

The 48 year old lives in the hinterland with his wife Taryn and their five children.

During his time in office he has been a minister within the Newman Government and served several different shadow cabinet positions.

Glass House MP Andrew Powell.

Mark Forbes -Mooloolah Valley

Mark Forbes is paving the way for eating disorder support services.

The dedicated father and his wife Gay were driven by their daughters' struggles when they created endED.

In partnership with the Butterfly Foundation, Mr Forbes worked tirelessly to raise more than $2.8 million to develop endED Butterfly House, Australia's first national residential treatment facility for eating disorder sufferers.

Mark Forbes developed eating disorder support service endED.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin - Beerwah

The Crocodile Hunter's legacy lives on at Australia Zoo with Bindi and Robert Irwin continuing the fight for wildlife conservation.

Robert Irwin is a skilled photographer and has been recognised in the TIME 100 next list along with sister Bindi.

Bindi Irwin has grown into a remarkable young woman.

The 22 year old celebrated her wedding to wakeboarder Chandler Powell last year and announced her pregnancy.

Mother Terri has shown she isn't afraid of a fight, the tourism icon managing to keep the zoo afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She secured significant funds from federal and state governments and is set to launch a glamping and camping experience tipped to lure 39,000 visitors a year to the destination.

Chandler Powell, wife Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin.

Ryan Williams - Hinterland

He's the BMX guru that has become a local high-flying hero.

Even a pandemic couldn't stop the Sunshine Coast daredevil who kept busy in his backyard training facility.

Williams won two X Games gold medals in BMX Big Air, during the X Games Minneapolis and X Games Shanghai competitions in 2019.

He'll be one to watch when the Nitro Circus rolls back in town on November 27.

Local daredevil Ryan Williams has won two X Games gold medals.

Ferre De Deyne - Landsborough

Mr De Deyne owns and operates major tourist attraction the Big Kart Track.

He became the owner of Australia's largest commercial track in 2019 after joining the business in 1989.

Mr De Deyne is also an integral part of tourism marketing boards in the region.

Tourism and arts advocate Ferre De Deyne.

Jordan Meads- Beerwah

The 28-year-old captain and coach of the Beerwah Bulldogs is riding high into this season.

He led the dogs to their first rugby league premiership last year, in a Brisbane competition no less.

This season is shaping up to be even bigger with Meads preparing to captain Greece in their first Rugby League World Cup.

Jordan Meads is the Captain-Coach of the Beerwah Bulldogs.

Andrew Wallace - Member for Fisher

The Fisher MP has represented the hinterland since 2016.

The former lawyer and small business owner previously ran his own practice in Maroochydore for 16 years prior to his tilt in politics.

Mr Wallace has been a passionate advocate for infrastructure in the area including Bruce Highway upgrades and the duplication of the North Coast Rail line.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace.

Chris Vermeulen - Maleny

Chris Vermeulen was the youngest Supersport World champion at the age of 21.

He then went on to have a successful MotoGP career.

A Yandina product, Vermeulen competed on the world stage for 13 years.

Now 38, the Sunshine Coast Sport Hall of Famer is retired from racing and lives in Maleny but still offers plenty as an in-demand commentator.

Chris Vermeulen competed on the world stage for 13 years.

Alex Garden - Beerwah

Alex's career at Ray White Beerwah started in 2015.

The real estate superstar has sold countless properties across the hinterland, winning multiple awards.

Mr Garden became one of Ray White Queensland's top real estate agents and has achieved Ray White "premier" status.

He became the principal of Ray White Beerwah last year.

Ray White Beerwah principal Alex Garden.

Judy Tomlinson - Glass House

Ms Tomlinson wears many hats and is a hinterland community advocate through and through.

Ms Tomlinson is the president of Celebrate Glasshouse Country Inc and runs Glasshouse Country Tours.

She has been actively involved as a member of the executive committee of Glasshouse Country Chamber of Commerce and helped to establish Celebrate Glasshouse Inc as a means of improving the living and business standards in the region.

Judy Tomlinson is part of the Celebrate Glass House group and runs Glasshouse Country Tours.

The Twinnies - Landsborough

They're the most in-sync twins on the Sunshine Coast.

Paula and Bridgette Powers have a sanctuary in Landsborough for any sick or injured seabirds.

The sisters run the only facility in southeast Queensland that specialises in seabirds.

The Twinnies ‘Paula and Bridgette Powers’.

Jenny Broderick - Glass House

Ms Broderick is a familiar face in the hinterland having run for previous local government elections.

She has been a member for the Glasshouse chamber of commerce committee since 2019 and is now the president.

Ms Broderick and her husband Mark also run successful local business Hillside Tractors Australia (formerly Glasshouse Tractors).

Glasshouse Chamber of Commerce president Jenny Broderick.

Jason Hunt- Member for Caloundra

Third time's a charm for the new MP who earned his seat at the last year's state election after running unsuccessfully in 2015 and 2017.

Prior to that Mr Hunt was a corrections officer and union delegate at Woodford Prison for 21 years.

He's already made his mark in the hinterland as the first Labor MP on the Coast in 14 years.

Caloundra’s new MP Jason Hunt.

Deputy Mayor Rick Baberowski - Division 1 Councillor

The Deputy Mayor represents areas from Beerwah to the Glass House Mountains to Peachester.

Cr Baberowski won his position after last year's local government elections.

He's the first deputy mayor to be based in a hinterland electorate.

Sunshine Coast Deputy Mayor Rick Baberowski.

Rick and Keri Gazzard - Beerwah/ Palmwoods

Rick and Keri Gazzard have owned the Palmwoods and Beerwah hotels for more than 15 years.

Serving up the best local produce in their restaurants, the Gazzard's have paved the way as one of the only independent publicans left on the Sunshine Coast.

John van Lieshout - Maleny

Mr van Lieshout made his fortune with Amart furniture stores, selling the company in 2006 but retaining the freehold to some stores.

Mr van Lieshout has now turned his attention to real estate with his net worth estimated by Forbes as $2.03 billion last year.

He is listed as living in Brisbane but is said to own a luxury property at Maleny.

Winston Johnston - Division 5 Councillor

Cr Johnston took office in last year's local government election representing hinterland areas including Bald Knob, Conondale, Crohamhurst, Eudlo, Flaxton as well as Maleny, Montville, Mooloolah Valley and everything in between.

Prior to that the councillor served on the former Caloundra City Council for 9 years.

He's also an honourable life member of the Maleny Show Society.

Division 5 Councillor Winston Johnston.

Nicole Hilton - Maleny

It's not the Nicky Hilton you're thinking of.

This one is the president of the Maleny Commerce and the Business Development Officer for Maleny Credit Union.

Her motto is "one person can have a good idea but many can make that idea great".

Maleny Commerce president Nicole Hilton.

Ted O'Brien - Member for Fairfax

First elected to federal parliament in 2016, his electorate includes Mapleton and Kenilworth in the hinterland.

He's a strong advocate of the North Coast rail duplication and Bruce Highway upgrades.

Mr O'Brien's vision is to see the Sunshine Coast become "the healthiest place on earth".

Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien.

Marks and Sara Bucher - Maleny

Mr and Mrs Bucher established Maleny Cheese in 2004 with fellow locals David and Heather Simpson.

Since 2014 Maleny Cheese has been under the sole direction of the Bucher family with Marks and Sara joined by their daughter Jennepher and son-in-law Cohen.

Over the years the Maleny Cheese range has broadened to include buffalo milk products as well as the popular Maleny yoghurt.

In 2018 the family faced devastation after fire ravaged the Maleny Cheese cafe and factory. But they're back and better than ever.

Marks and Sara Bucher of Maleny Cheese.

Senior Constable Pierre Senekal - Kenilworth

Senior Constable Pierre Senekal is a top cop.

He's not afraid to get his hands dirty, take a tumble or ride a bull to promote the local rodeo.

The only man in blue in Kenilworth earned the title of Rotary Sunshine Coast Central Police Officer of the Year in 2019 due to his standout dedication to the community.

He is responsible for a one officer station with a large divisional area, centred on Kenilworth but covering a total population of more than 2500.

Senior Constable Pierre Senekal tips his hat to the crowd at the Kenilworth Rodeo. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Ange and Jason Bowen - Flaxton

These two may look familiar - the duo spent a combined 16 years as police before a tree change.

They traded in their badges and took ownership of tourism icon The Barn in Flaxton.

The Barn has transformed into a popular gift shop and restaurant.

Ange and Jason Bowen took over The Barn on Flaxton.

Rob Outridge - Maleny

Rob Outridge is Mr Maleny.

Rob and Samantha Outridge purchased the Maleny Supa IGA in 1995 and transformed it into the modern supermarket it is today.

The store prides itself on delivering local produce for local people.

Mr Outridge has never shied away from helping when he can and regularly donates to various causes across the region.

Rob Outridge from Maleny Supa IGA.

Matt Jancauskas - Maleny

This man has caused a real Brouhaha in the hinterland.

Mr Jancauskas is one of four business partners who dreamt up popular brewery, Brouhaha.

The venue is now the go-to place for an ale and quality meal on the hinterland.

Matt Jancauskas is one of four who started boutique brewery Brouhaha.

Brendon Hoyle and Jon Carmichael - Beerwah

The duo, along with their families, are co owners of Ashbern Farms.

The strawberry farmers have done it tough over the past few seasons with weather and the needle saga hitting home.

The Hoyle and Carmichael families own two locations, Beerwah and Stanthorpe.

Ashbern Farms owned is and run by two families. They are (from left) Jon and Bernadine Carmichael, Brendon and Asheigh Hoyle.

Armesto Family - Beerwah

Manuel and Rosemary Armesto started Armesto's Transport, based in Beerwah, in 1972.

Since then the business has grown from strength to strength with a fleet of 140 prime movers and more than 265 trailers throughout Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria.

The family-run business now includes four out of five of Manuel and Rosemary's children as well.

Shane Paulger- Kenilworth

Third generation Kenilworth dairy farmer Shane Paulger owns Adadale Jersey's and Holsteins.

The outspoken farmer has taken a punt at politics, contesting the seat of Gympie for Katter's Australia Party at the 2015 state election and has been the party's president.

Paulger isn't afraid to speak out whether it be on the dairy industry or taking on the council over his Kenilworth camping venture.

Third generation Kenilworth dairy farmer Shane Paulger.

Greg and Joyce Newton - Maleny

Greg and his late wife Joyce are stalwarts of the hinterland community.

Greg and Joyce moved to the region in 1974 and have contributed to the region ever since, so much so that Joyce was awarded an OAM for her service.

Mr Newton is a long-time LNP powerbroker, he was the president of the Maleny branch and also served as the regional chairman.

Angus Richard - Montville

Also known as Mr Tourism of the hinterland.

Mr Richard has served as the president of Hinterland Tourism multiple times.

The owner of Montville Getaways was named the inaugural Montville Star for his community work.

Former Hinterland Tourism president Angus Richard.

Tony Gill - Maleny

Mr Gill is the director of Art on Cairncross.

Mr Gill is one of the longest-serving gallery owners on the range with his partner Jane.

The gallery continues to be visited by art lovers from all over Australia and the world with an incredible array of fine art displays including ceramics, glass and sculptures on offer.

Tony Gill, director of Art on Cairncross.

Greg Rogerson - former Sunshine Coast councillor

A name synonymous with the hinterland.

Mr Rogerson is a long-time former Sunshine Coast and Maroochy shire councillor with very deep ties to the area having represented Division 10 for several terms.

Rogo as he's more commonly known is certainly a man of many talents, he's a qualified motor mechanic, TAFE teacher, accomplished water skier and former rugby league player.

Former Sunshine Coast and Maroochy Shire councillor Greg Rogerson.

Kerry Brown - Hinterland Tourism

Ms Brown is the current president of Hinterland Tourism.

The past year has been a challenge for all but Kerry has handled it with grace while having to make some tough decisions.

The inspirational leader is keeping spirits high in the hinterland after businesses suffered significant financial losses due to COVID-19.

Kerry Brown is the current Hinterland Tourism president.

Ryan Dillon - Spicers

Mr Dillon is the Spicers Tamarind Retreat general manager.

He was also behind the first Sunshine Coast Asian Food Festival.

Mr Dillon has taken the Spicers brand to new heights with the Tamarind, an award-winning secluded, tropical haven for visitors.

Spicers Tamarind general manager Ryan Dillon.

Keith Murray - Glass House Mountains

A man with a vision.

Mr Murray is the owner of the Glass House Mountains Eco Lodge.

He purchased a pineapple farm in 1982 with the idea that some day it could become a retreat for weary travellers.

Over the past 30 years Keith and his family members have planted hundreds of trees to replace the pineapples.

The eco lodge came to life in 2004 and the rest is history.

Keith Murray is the owner of the Glass House Mountains Eco Lodge.

Shiralee Cooper - Montville

Ms Cooper is the president of the Montville Chamber of Commerce.

She also owns the Illume Creations gallery which has been in Montville for almost 20 years.

Ms Cooper has well and truly immersed herself into the local business community and is an icon.

Montville Chamber of Commerce president Shiralee Cooper.

Graeme Mickelberg - Kidaman Creek

The Mickelberg name is well known in Liberal National Party circles.

Graeme is the father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg and is the former Sunshine Coast area chair of the LNP.

His family owns a sprawling property in Kidaman Creek.

LNP powerbroker Graeme Mickelberg.

Tony Thompson - Montville

Mr Thompson brought quality vineyards to the Coast as owner of Flame Hill Vineyard - a must stop for all.

He is extremely passionate about rural enterprise and all things wining and dining in the region.