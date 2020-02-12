Why an Ed Sheeran email left Michael Buble in tears

Singer Michael Buble is in Australia touring and will play the Fire Fight bushfire benefit concert.

Canadian singer Michael Buble is a changed man as he makes his way around Australia for his first full tour here in six years.

In 2016, his now seven-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatoblastoma, at which time he cancelled his then tour to be with his family as his son underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Grateful is the overwhelming emotion he feels day to day.

Michael Buble in Sydney ahead of his sell out shows.

"There is a reason why I am a different human being," he said. "I am grateful. I genuinely appreciate people so much. I am completely liberated as a human, as an artist, as an entertainer. I have been through the worst thing that could happen to you and now I sing karaoke for money and I am out there laughing and crying and dancing and I love every second."

Returning to touring, Buble wasn't sure what to expect and was warned ticket sales could go one of two ways - sell out or bomb.

It was Ed Sheeran who broke the good news to Buble that his tour was selling out not just in Australia but across the globe.

Michael Buble with fan Abby Fellows in Brisbane.



"He wrote me an email and was like, 'congrats dude, you are killing it'," Buble recalled. "I rang my manager and he told me tickets sold out in the first hour. I was a wreck. I sat on the phone to my manager and cried."

He took a break from performing and precious time with his family, who are on the road with him, to sit down with Confidential.

Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato attend the Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Nothing was off limits as he promoted his Michael Buble Passion fragrance available exclusively through Chemist Warehouse.

Buble, 44. has sworn off social media for life, and doesn't look himself up online.

In a world dominated by apps and screen time, the diagnosis of his young son with cancer four years ago prompted the move.

"A lot of it was a philosophical change of really trying to choose to just be in the moment and to like wake up in the morning and to check myself and go, 'hey dude, you are a lucky man, go out there and show your kids with your actions' because most of my life was spent being a narcissistic dick."

Buble wows fans at a concert in Brisbane.

Buble still has active Twitter and Instagram accounts but doesn't access them personally. If there's something he needs to know, his team keep him informed.

"Never again," he said of social media. "I just think for me I let my insecurity get the best of me because I wasn't the guy that could read a review and be okay with it. I would end up calling the person. It is just better for me, more healthy."

Michael Buble in Brisbane earlier this month.

Buble will perform via live cross from his Melbourne concert to Sydney's Fire Fight concert at Sydney's ANZ Stadium, with the event to be broadcast on Foxtel and Channel 7 on Sunday.

"For me it was a sense of frustration because I didn't feel that we could do enough," Buble said of feeling helpless as he watched the crisis unfold in Australia over the past few months.