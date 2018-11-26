Why Bill 'bought Tewantin'

AFTER enduring four operations, Bill Hocking decided it was time to sell the bakery in Cairns and check out what was for sale in Brisbane to keep his wife Phyllis close to her doctor.

He was brought to Tewantin for a Sunday drive in early 1961 and fell in love with the place. It just so happened that the bakery was for sale and Phyllis was sent a telegram: "Bought Tewantin".

Back then, Phyllis used to say it was quicker to fly from Brisbane to Cairns than it was to drive from Brisbane to Tewantin. She took a little longer than Bill to fall in love with the place. After saying goodbye to their eldest daughter Billie and newborn fifth grandchild, Phyllis and Bill left Cairns with children Sharon, Gae and Harry and arrived in Tewantin in 1961.

Back then there was a second bakery included in the sale which was on Weyba Rd where Clearwater units now stand. It was only used in busier times to mix up extra doughs. Phyllis later let the lovely sisters Una and Marnie Johns use the building to start up the area's first op shop which later moved along the riverfront.

Phyllis opened the cake shop in Hastings Street in the early 1970s.

Phyllis was to undergo three more operations, the last leaving her with a slight limp as part of her hip had been grafted into her head.

Bill died suddenly two years later aged 50. Phyllis, a fully qualified pastry cook and cake decorator and with three young children aged 12, 10 and 7 had no option but to put her skills to work and take over the family business.

She amazed her doctor and nursing staff by working 12 to 14-hour days for some years. About this time Phyllis's sister Mavis and her three young boys moved from Brisbane and Mavis worked in the bakery for many years.

The Cut Price Store in Tewantin

Bill had started extending the original bakery closer to the street front and Phyllis saw that completed. Many locals and visitors will remember the mouth-watering Christmas ham Phyllis cooked in bread dough in the old ovens.

She opened a cake shop in Hastings St next to the Tropicana units in the early 1970s. Some time later she was asked to build the Cut Price store on land where Woolworths is today. Her son Harry, after doing his apprenticeship with his mother, worked alongside her before leasing the business in the late 70s to early 80s before he and his wife Andrea moved to Hervey Bay and bought their own bakery.

The first general store in Hastings Street.

Phyllis's grandson Adrian also did his apprenticeship in Baker Pastry Cooking in 1987, although not with his nan. The Tewantin Bakery was leased to various parties before Phyllis died in 1998 and the land was sold to Woolworths.