Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Why candidate’s driving history doesn’t worry LNP leader

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Feb 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has laughed off reports about Currumbin candidate Laura Gerber's reality TV spot and driving history.

Ms Gerber appeared on Channel 7 show Australia's Worst Driver in 2003 while she was studying to be a lawyer.

It came after Ms Gerber was caught speeding, placed on a restricted licence and involved in a number of crashes, which she said were "minor prangs and a minor accident".

LNP candidate for Currumbin Laura Gerber and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Adam Head.
LNP candidate for Currumbin Laura Gerber and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Adam Head.

Ms Gerber, selected despite an outcry from outgoing MP Jann Stuckey and some LNP branch members, spoke alongside Ms Frecklington at Currumbin yesterday.

Ms Frecklington said Ms Gerber underwent a "very rigorous preselection process" when a reporter asked about the TV show.

She smiled and joked as she spoke about her candidate's quirky experience.

"But what I can say in relation to that TV show, I'm so pleased to have Laura Gerber on my team given she was taught how to drive by (Australian motorsport icon) Dick Johnson," she said.

Laura Gerber behind the wheel on Australia’s Worst Driver. Picture: Supplied
Laura Gerber behind the wheel on Australia’s Worst Driver. Picture: Supplied

"I in actual fact have asked Laura to get me Dick's number so I can get him to teach my daughters how to drive. Now I've often said, but I've got two P-platers and a learner driver and I can tell you my 19-year-old I think would benefit from a lesson from Dick Johnson."

Asked if reports about the TV show would hurt her chances in the yet-to-be-announced by-election, Ms Gerber said "not at all" and pointed to her youth at the time.

"I was 19 years old. I learnt to drive by Dick Johnson on the show," she said.

Deb Frecklington reckons her kids could use a lesson from former Supercars star Dick Johnson.
Deb Frecklington reckons her kids could use a lesson from former Supercars star Dick Johnson.

"It's actually not even my focus right now. My focus is on doing what I can for the people of Currumbin. And that, for me, means a stronger economy so we can build better schools, invest in better schools and hospitals."

Ms Gerber, a 35-year-old mum-of-two, has worked with firm Attwood Marshall, as a federal prosecutor and now works for the Office of Health Ombudsman.

More Stories

Show More
currumbin by-election 2020 deb frecklington jann stuckey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        premium_icon Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        News All that stood between Brenden Hall and the rest of the pack was daylight when the Paralympian beat hundreds of able-bodied swimmers in Noosa on the weekend.

        Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        premium_icon Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        News One injured in Noosa hinterland crash

        Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        premium_icon Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        News Gympie region man pleads guilty to sexually groping 14-year-old.

        Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        premium_icon Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        Community Ten swimmers were pulled from the surf and more treated for bluebottle stings at...