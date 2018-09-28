Why can't we build on it

PLANS THWARTED: Some rural residential owners are frustrated at not being able to build a second home on their property.

PLANS THWARTED: Some rural residential owners are frustrated at not being able to build a second home on their property. ROSS MICHAEL

A RURAL residential Tewantin property owner is frustrated by an apparent block on them sharing land for a family build.

And she is not alone.

The resident has told Noosa MP Sandy Bolton's online debate on housing affordability that the family is unable to add a second dwelling or split their 1.2ha block.

"Our plan was for our son and his family to live close by, however, I fear that it will not be possible for them to rent a home in the area, whilst also saving for a home of their own,” Viv wrote.

"I have looked into the possibility of building a granny flat, but the size of these buildings is so restrictive it is not worth contemplating.

"The other option I have looked at is a relocatable/ moveable home for my son, wife and daughter, however, living in a relocatable home appears to be restricted to around 45 days a year.

"My husband and I feel that when we enter retirement, having the support of family nearby to help us with the upkeep of the property will be beneficial.”

Ms Bolton said she would continue to work with the relevant State Government departments, federal and local government as well community housing organisations and stakeholders to "address this as a matter of urgency”.

"Affordable housing continues to be a real challenge for all levels of government, and we need capacity to accommodate a variety of circumstances including intergenerational living,” Ms Bolton said.

"Progress has been slow, however, there has been a shift in thinking and I look forward to seeing the new (Noosa) planning instrument when it comes out.”

The MP advised Viv could put a tiny house on the block if it was on wheels and connected to local services.

Another nearby Tewantin local called Janz also has a rural residential block that is about four hectares and asked: "Why can't we build two more dwellings or subdivide this size block?

"We are five minutes' drive to Tewantin.

"Why does my daughter that works in Noosaville have to drive almost 50 minutes, twice a day, to get to and from work.

"On her income she cannot afford to live where she works, like many others in this area. We have the land, let us build on it.”

Sue wrote that her recent experience with a local bank has "just taught us that they will not lend on rural residential land, kit homes, container homes, transportable homes, removable homes etc”.

"Considering Noosa Shire is 78% rural/residential, this is ridiculous.

"Plus they will not recognise rent as income, from caravans set up as permanent tiny homes on property... funny thing is, the tax man does.

"Oh yes, they want you to borrow huge amounts (overcapitalise) but not small amounts ... it's all about funding the brand new four-bedroom house.”

Ms Bolton said this highlighted the financial challenges faced and more size options for housing.

"For the vast majority, accessing money to construct, extend or buy a transportable is essential, and we need more innovative thinking in the banking/finance sector that looks at new sources/ways of funding,” she said.

"As a society in many cases we need to revisit our expectations, and a serious and consolidated approach made to deliver/enable affordable housing options.”