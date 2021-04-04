Why Uber Eats photographs my licence when ordering alcohol

Uber Eats policy of photographing the front and back of a driver‘s licence in Victoria raises cyber safety concerns, writes Kathy Sundstrom

Ollie* called in early on Monday morning.

He sounded young, educated and very, very anxious.

Ollie had recently discovered his driver's licence had been compromised and scammers had used it on multiple occasions to try and create new bank and phone accounts in his name.

He was contacting IDCARE's National Case Management Centre as his bank suggested he call us for advice.

He was panicked, because he didn't know how to make it stop.

And he was scared, because he had no idea what caused his driver's licence to be compromised in the first place.

He hadn't been in a data breach, he hadn't lost his wallet and Ollie explained he was the kind of person who never gave these crucial details out to anyone - unless it was a verifiable organisation and there was absolutely no other choice.

The only time Ollie could recollect that he gave his driver's licence to a third party was when he ordered alcohol with Uber Eats.

Uber Eats has had a policy in Victoria (which is where Ollie lives) since October that customers ordering alcohol would have to allow the delivery driver to take a photograph of their ID, front and back before each delivery in order to verify their age.

To be clear, Ollie doesn't know for certain this was how his driver's licence was compromised, but he does raise interesting concerns around the Uber policy.

This policy has already caught the attention of the Victorian privacy commissioner, Sven Bluemmel, who was quoted in the Guardian Australia in October as questioning why Uber Eats need a photograph of the licence when there were so many risks of identity theft around.

The Australian Information Commissioner was also quoted as saying it would make enquiries with Uber Eats.

IDCARE raised its own concerns with various government and industry stakeholders about this policy in November, but the policy still continues.

We went to Uber directly this week to ask why simply sighting the ID document wasn't enough, as it is for Uber in other countries like America and Canada.

They explained their policy was to scan the customer's ID using their Uber driver app before each delivery.

"Photos would not be held on the phones of delivery drivers or riders," the spokeswoman said.

"The photo would feed into the Uber Eats driver's app and would only record the customer's date of birth and ID expiry date.

"Once that data was captured, the photo would be deleted."

But for Ollie, this wasn't good enough.

What reassurance could Uber provide the driver wouldn't retain the image on a separate phone and use it for something else?

"I find it really strange. If you go shopping (for alcohol), they don't ask to take a photograph of your ID," he said.

To be honest, we find it a little strange too Ollie.

*Ollie is not his real name, but he is a real person.

Kathy Sundstrom is a former Sunshine Coast Daily journalist who now works at identity and cyber support service IDCARE.