Why driver shortage is leaving us hungry

SINCE launching in Noosa in October 2018 Uber Eats has seen locals and tourist hungry for an easy meal option.

More than 30 restaurants and food outlets are now partnered with the service, which delivers meals to address around Uber Eats’ Noosa catchment.

Noosa News was there when Paradise Arcade received their first Uber Eats order on October 4, 2018 and owner Colin Benge said so far it had been a great way for new customers to experience their food.

“It has been going really well and we find we are still getting new customers every week through it,” Mr Benge said.

“Burritos are the most popular, they’ve really taken off.”

FOOD HISTORY: Uber Easts delivery driver Rick Bolsterli collected Paradise Arcade's first ever Uber Eats order from owner Colin Benge in 2018. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Uber Australia said popular food choices for 2019 included Japanese cuisines, soups and salads.

“Japanese cuisine is still simmering in popularity terms with ramen keeping eaters satisfied all year long,” a statement from the company read.

“In fact the total length of all the noodles ordered in 2019 is nine times longer than the distance from Sydney to Tokyo.”

“Across the country the amount of searches for ‘vegan’, ‘keto’ and ‘kombucha’ also increased by more than 25 per cent versus 12 months earlier.”

Mr Benge said while Uber Eats had expanded their consumer base, the availability of drivers in the Noosa region can often leave local restaurants seen as “unavailable” on the app.

“The only issue we have is with the availability of drivers,” he said.

“If they are not available it shrinks the perimeter of where the service delivers to, so when you see unavailable on a restaurant's name, its not us, it’s that there are no drivers.”

Map of Uber Eats delivery area in Noosa.

Currently Uber Eats services from Castaways Beach up to Sunshine Beach and Noosa Heads out to Tewantin.

An Uber spokesman said the company currently do not have plans to extend the Noosa service area.

