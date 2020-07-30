Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gough Whitlam in 1969. Picture: Bob Nicol
Gough Whitlam in 1969. Picture: Bob Nicol
Letters to the Editor

Why John Kerr was right to dismiss Gough Whitlam

30th Jul 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YET again we have the matter of Sir John Kerr's part in the dismissal of the Whitlam government under discussion. 

One thing many like to ignore is the fact that the Whitlam government had lost its ability to govern. 

According to our constitution, the duty of the "governing party" was to call a double dissolution. This the incumbent Prime Minister refused to do. 

This put the Governor-general in a most unenviable position. 

His solution was the only constitutionally acceptable one, it was to find a way to have a double dissolution called. 

With extensive consultation with wise legal men, he approached the leader of the opposition (Malcolm Fraser). 

It was only on his firm undertaking to call a double dissolution as custodial Prime Minister that allowed him to take over. 

It is essential to understand his position was simply "custodial" to allow the constitutional solution to the problem to take place. He did not become governing prime minister at this point.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It must not be forgotten what the result of that double dissolution was. A resounding defeat of the Whitlam government, thus showing clearly that the electorate had lost confidence in the governing party. 

No matter what Labor supporters want to say, it is abundantly clear that Sir John Kerr acted very properly and courageously throughout. 

F. BARNES, Toowoomba

letter to the editor palace letters
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News A staff member at Parklands Christian College has tested positive to coronavirus, closing the school, after she and another woman visited Melbourne and Sydney and are...

        ‘My everything’: Wife’s tribute after tragic basketball death

        premium_icon ‘My everything’: Wife’s tribute after tragic basketball...

        News Travis Dix remembered as an amazing man after tragic death during basketball...

        Stop-go ground troops who are busting Noosa traffic jams

        premium_icon Stop-go ground troops who are busting Noosa traffic jams

        News How the humble traffic controllers along the notorious Noosa Pde traffic snarl zone...

        Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        premium_icon Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        News A ‘furious’ Annastacia Palaszczuk has shut Queensland’s borders off to all of...