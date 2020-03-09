Why Meghan ‘infuriated’ Camilla

Meghan Markle has infuriated yet another member of the royal family by overshadowing a big announcement with an ill-timed Instagram.

Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the (still royal) Duchess of Cornwall, was infuriated after Markle posted pictures of herself visiting the National Theatre on her and Prince Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram account - the same day Camilla gave a speech at the Women of the World Festival in London about the "horrific threat" of domestic abuse.

According to the Daily Mirror, Camilla had "planned her address for a year, and was apparently left devastated by Meghan overshadowing her big moment".

"Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla's speech should take precedence. ­Unfortunately, some people had other ideas."

Camilla (centre) was said to be unhappy with Meghan’s latest move. Picture: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty

The website added: "Meghan broke a pledge not to overshadow Camilla's vital campaign against abuse by demanding the pictures of her private visit to the National Theatre be published the same day."

This is not the first time Markle has overshadowed her royal in-laws.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise post on Instagram in January which "dismayed courtiers at Buckingham Palace" because it appeared so soon after one by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton promoting her child welfare campaign.

