Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photo of a rock fisherman at Avoca beach on the Central Coast. Two men drowned while fishing on the rocks at Avoca beach on 06/02/2006.
Generic photo of a rock fisherman at Avoca beach on the Central Coast. Two men drowned while fishing on the rocks at Avoca beach on 06/02/2006.
Lifestyle

Why men are more likely to drown than women

by AAP
19th Dec 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Aussie men are being urged to stop showing off near the water, as alarming statistics reveal they are drowning at almost five times the rate of women.

New data from Royal Life Saving Society, released today, reveals 80 per cent of the 2855 Australians who drowned in the past decade were men.

Of those deaths, 32 per cent involved alcohol and more than one in three occurred in inland waterways, such as rivers, lakes, creeks and dams.

Men are being urged not to over-estimate their abilities around water.
Men are being urged not to over-estimate their abilities around water.

Royal Life Saving Society Australia chief executive Justin Scarr said males drowning under the influence of alcohol aren't just having a drink or two, they're "significantly inebriated".

"They're about three or four times the legal blood alcohol limit," he said.

"We find that men, particularly when under the influence of alcohol, are more likely to take unnecessary risks, over-estimate their abilities, show off for friends and family and underestimate the dangers our waterways present."

Alcohol increases the risk of drowning by impairing judgment, reducing co-ordination and delaying reaction time, Mr Scarr added, with some drownings a result of accidental falls.

Other risks include not wearing life jackets and swimming alone.

 

 

Royal Life Saving's new advertising campaign "Make the Right Call" urges men to step up and encourage their mates to make safe choices around water.

"We've all got mates that are prone to showing off, who drink a little too much around water, so we're really trying to target men to look after their mates," Mr Scarr said.

The campaign will run all summer across radio, TV and social media.

Royal Life Saving recommends avoid drinking alcohol around water bodies, wearing a lifejacket when boating or using watercraft and avoid swimming or recreating alone to stay safe.

More Stories

Show More
death drowning lifestyle swimming water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Terror as raging bush fire 'jumps' road

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Terror as raging bush fire 'jumps' road

        News A 'terrified and angry' resident has described the moment giant flames "jumped" across the road in front of her vehicle.

        Hero fireys back burning in bid to contain monster blaze

        premium_icon Hero fireys back burning in bid to contain monster blaze

        News Fireys are back burning to protect properties behind Grays Road

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Top tips for dementia friendly Christmas

        Top tips for dementia friendly Christmas

        Health Christmas can be a difficult time for those living with dementia, so a local health...