Why mystery RAAF plane soared over Noosa

MYSTERY: This C-17A RAAF jet soared over Noosa on Thursday afternoon. Photo: David Greenwood.

MYSTERY: This C-17A RAAF jet soared over Noosa on Thursday afternoon. Photo: David Greenwood.

YOU may have found yourself looking to the skies around Noosa yesterday after a military plane was spotted flying overhead.

The low-flying jet, believed to be a C-17A Globemaster III conducting a training flight, was heard before it was seen around 5pm on Thursday afternoon.

Noosa resident and former military personnel David Greenwood captured the aircraft on video as it flew over his house.

Mystery RAAF jet soars over Noosa: A Noosa resident a former military personnel captured the moment a C-17A RAAF jet flew over his house. Credit: David Greenwood

“I used to be in the military and have flown on some so as soon as I heard the news I raced outside to see,” Mr Greenwood said.

“It’s not a common flight path that they use.”

The Department of Defence confirmed the aircraft was a C-17A.

“A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft was over Noosa conducting a routine training flight yesterday,” a spokesperson said.

“Out-base fields, coasts and terrains across Queensland (as opposed to the vicinity of RAAF Base Amberley, the home of the C-17A) are used to improve pilots’ proficiency in conducting approaches to unfamiliar airfield environments.”

“RAAF commenced essential training tasks in April in accordance with Federal and State Government guidelines.”

C-17A jets are used by the Royal Australian Air Force for strategic airlift.

They allow Australia to quickly deploy troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters around the world.

Based at RAAF Base Amberley, the eight C-17As have been part of operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, as well as East Timor.