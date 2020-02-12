Why Noosa’s surfing is a dream reality

Rob Black writes about Noosa's place in the history of surfing.

EVERY "real" surfer, who is part of the point break tribe has either "lived close to Noosa, surfed Noosa at least once or has dreamt of surfing Noosa"

That is according to author and lifelong surf tragic Rob Black who is launching his contribution to the rich local surfing culture Noosa … What's Your Point? during the Noosa Festival of Surfing on February 23 fittingly at First Point.

Rob said: "Those five magical points and bays are legendary, and their part in the history, and the development, of modern surfing, is indisputable.

"Noosa too is known around the world, and like Byron Bay, was opened up by surfers seeking perfect waves and a perfect lifestyle,'' said Rob Black.

"Some say it has been loved to death, or is the love-hate relationship in their life, but Noosa is still Noosa, and the magic and the beauty is still there.''

He said the pioneers of the late 1950s and early '60s "discovered'' a Noosa sheltered from the prevailing winds and open to the cyclonic swells.

"The points were, and still are, a revelation," he said.

"Mechanical-like waves so groomed and so perfect, snaking into the long sand-bottomed points, provided the ideal testing ground for the advancement of surfboard design and the shortboard revolution.

In his book, Rob explores the hold Noosa and surfing has on a multitude of surfers worldwide.

With foreword by surfboard design legend Geoff McCoy, the book will trigger a lifetime of memories and discussion for many locals

Rob will be at First Point after festival competition from 3.30pm-4.30pm with a surprise guest, to share a few anecdotes to add to "the Noosa story" before the music fires up.

He said on Thursday, February 27 there will be a few free beers and snacks at Heads of Noosa Brewery from 6pm.

To get everyone involved the Rob wants to know on his social media feed about your experiences of Noosa; your favourite point and your dream surf scenario in the whole world.

What is your favourite of the five points at Noosa and with who would you wish to share your dream surf session?

For more information got to: noosawhatsyourpoint.com.