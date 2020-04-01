Menu
Self isolation may seem like the perfect time to get a dog. Photo Brenda Strong.
News

Why now is not a good time to get a dog

Matt Collins
1st Apr 2020 9:06 AM
BEING in isolation with so much free time on your hands may seem like the perfect opportunity to bring a dog into the family, but animal advocates warn it’s not a good idea.

Animal Justice Party candidate for Noosa Shire Council, Snezana Redford believes while now seems like a great time to adopt while people are self isolating at home, able to spend quality time with their companion animal, families must remember what your time commitments will look like after self isolation.

“It is important to understand that making the decision to provided a home for a companion animal is a responsibility that requires a lifelong commitment, therefore a decision not to be taken lightly,” she said.

Ms Redford, who volunteers her time at farms and animal shelters, invited families to think about taking on a foster animal temporarily while the country navigates its way through the pandemic.

“It is a great opportunity to foster animals while quarantining to help alleviate the pressure on animal shelters,” she said.

On top of time commitments, Ms Redford said the other important factor is the uncertain financial woes we currently face.

“My concern is that many companion animals will be dumped as people struggle through these difficult economic times,” she said.

“COVID-19 is also impacting animal rescuers, many having to close due to lack of funds, with no financial support from governments.”

