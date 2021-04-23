CARAVAN CRIME: Why picturesque park is plagued by thieves

A Fraser Coast caravan park has gained an unwanted reputation for being the target of audacious thieves.

A social media post about Pialba Beachfront Caravan Park on Facebook page Camping in Queensland has gone viral, with potential visitors warned of shoes, bikes and other items being taken in the night.

The post has received 436 shares and more than 1100 reactions since it was shared to the page earlier this week.

It is an issue Fraser Coast Councillor Jade Wellings is all too familiar with.

Prior to becoming a councillor and while she and her family returned from travelling across Australia, the last destination on their list was a stay at the Pialba caravan park.

But she was shocked to encounter the same issues many other tourists had experienced.

In a letter to the Chronicle post-visit, she said that during her family's stay, neighbours had their bikes stolen and her husband's fishing gear was stolen.

Food was also stolen from someone's esky.

During the same stay, a car sped through the caravan park having just been stolen at gunpoint from the car park outside neighbouring WetSide water park.

Her comments along with a chorus of others made front page news of the Chronicle at the time.

A follow up on the council beefing up security at problem parks in the weeks that followed also made front page news.

Cr Wellings acknowledged on Thursday however that there were still concerns which were the subject of a meeting this week.

"There have recently been a number of comments on social media regarding theft at the Pialba Caravan Park," Cr Wellings said in a statement to the Chronicle.

"This caravan park has design constraints which make it easier for thieves.

"Council is upgrading all four of their caravan parks over the coming years and the masterplanning for Pialba will start in the near future.

"As part of that masterplanning, we will be considering security and how we can better reduce the risk of theft and keep our guests and their personal items safe.

"When Pialba reopens following it's renovation, it will also be dog-friendly, which I suspect will assist with security."

The council had a "good frank discussion" about the issue earlier this week, Cr Wellings said, with a decision made to put in some interim measures to improve security there, including some fencing and extra security patrols.

"There is already currently some CCTV in place also," she said.

"It's important that people lock away their valuables, and keep their car and caravan locked - no matter where they are staying in Australia.

"Opportunistic thieves are everywhere, it's a sad reality, and it certainly does spike in peak periods."

