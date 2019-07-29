Why play around with ratepayer funding?

WATER WONDER: The proposed Noosa hinterland adventure playground is planned to include nature-based water features.

COOROY resident who helped successfully oppose an intensive chicken farm outside of town is another voice questioning whether the town needs a multi-million regional playground.

Julia Walkden said "the huge cost "of the hinterland adventure playground proposal in Cooroy is "concerning many Cooroy ratepayers”.

Ms Walkden said locals are asking why it is necessary to build a $4.6 million playground "in the heart of our small country town”.

She said the Noosa Council's strategic framework in the proposed new Noosa Plan under the heading 'tourism' may hold the key.

"Here the council explains its approach to tourism within the hinterland: 'The focus will be on high quality, nature-based and rural tourism experiences and events, to diversity and balance the visitor experience across Noosa Shire, and to attract high-spending interstate and international visitors to the region'.”

Ms Walkden said the intention is also to relieve visitor pressure on the Pirate Park playground at Noosaville during school holidays.

"However, the Cooroy playground will need to be exceptional to attract visitors away from the Pirate Park area, with its many tempting climbing trees, shady barbecues, picnicking spots, and cycling/walking/scooting pathways running alongside the Noosa River.

"That's why the council is planning to build such a fantastic, expensive, adventure playground in Cooroy.

"Will this visitor attraction relieve the pressure on the overcrowded, congested Pirate Park area?

"Will the proposal provide local economic development opportunities in Cooroy?

"Will a project of this magnitude impact on the local character and amenity of Cooroy? Will this be money well spent? Time will certainly tell,” she said.

Ms Walkden's close ally in the chicken farm campaign Cooroy Are Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said the final figure of $4.6million would include much-needed town infrastructure such as an amenities block and carparking, which would benefit the town's main street as well as the playground itself.

"While many residents may miss the open green space in front of the library, home to annual events, they will be relieved to know that Apex Park will be upgraded to accommodate these events,” Mr Ritchie said.

Mayor Wellington said the nature-themed playground will be built beside Mary River Rd to create a unique playground that will draw people to the hinterland.

"We want this to be a playground that brings families back again and again. It has to have that "wow!" factor - the sort of playground that young people may remember for the rest of their lives.” The nature-based theme is totally in-keeping with what Noosa is all about.”

A $1.25 million commitment is funding design and the start of construction next year with council preparing to consult on the designs this year.

"This project will roll over two financial years. I'm hoping it will be up and running by the end of the 2019 calendar year,” Cr Wellington said.