Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police swarmed on a Bridge St home yesterday.
Police swarmed on a Bridge St home yesterday.
News

Why police swarmed on this Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
7th Jul 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO eight plain-clothes police units and several paramedics were called to a Bridge St home yesterday after reports of troubled man refusing an officer's direction.

The first unit arrived about 1.30pm for a routine welfare check.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man acted erratically and refused leave his home.

Citing concerns for public safety, a further seven units were called in.

They camped in front of the home for about eight hours until the man surrendered to police.

The QPS spokeswoman said the man was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for a mental health assessment and no charges were laid.

 

MORE STORIES

Man robbed and bashed at South Toowoomba Hungry Jacks

Police arrive midway through a family smoke-up

Man stabs brother in Harristown afternoon dispute

police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

        premium_icon Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

        News Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart has poured cold water on the idea of free tip vouchers for local residents this financial year.

        Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        premium_icon Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        News Many campers without the right paperwork were sent home

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        ‘If you ever come back you are going to jail’

        premium_icon ‘If you ever come back you are going to jail’

        Crime A man has copped a $1000 fine and been ordered to pay $1000 compensation to a...