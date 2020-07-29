‘Why should we pay for tourists to ride our free buses?’

The Go Noosa free buses have divided opinion among locals surveyed.

The Go Noosa free buses have divided opinion among locals surveyed.

Not everyone in Noosa thinks the free bus service is the best thing for moving around on congested roads over peak periods around Easter and Christmas.

In fact the Noosa Council’s survey of the Christmas service designed to ease traffic on the roads encountered negative comments from locals who thought there were better things to spend more than $300,000 on than a service they claimed was used by freeloading visitors.

Here is a selection of the feedback, the bad and the good.

Those against the service:

“Why should Noosa residents pay for a visitor orientated service? Shouldn’t this be charged to those businesses (in the form of a levy) that benefit from visiting tourists and not the residents to whom they are an added inconvenience?”

“As a ratepayer I object to paying for free bus transport for tourists. It is not a free bus for rate payers. The buses I saw never had more than 1 or 2 people on it. Seems to be a waste of money.”

“Think we should only have Noosa loop buses and not free buses to other places as it is the Noosa loop where the main congestion is.

“As a ratepayer I don’t believe rate payer money should support tourism to this extent. Noosa Council needs to look after locals first and if encouraging tourism there should be designated parks for boat trailers. They are clogging up the streets and are an eyesore in the Noosa Sound and Noosaville area.”

“Waste of money for the rate payers, doesn’t help traffic congestion to Hastings street.”

Those who appreciated the free service: