‘Why should we pay for tourists to ride our free buses?’
Not everyone in Noosa thinks the free bus service is the best thing for moving around on congested roads over peak periods around Easter and Christmas.
In fact the Noosa Council’s survey of the Christmas service designed to ease traffic on the roads encountered negative comments from locals who thought there were better things to spend more than $300,000 on than a service they claimed was used by freeloading visitors.
Here is a selection of the feedback, the bad and the good.
Those against the service:
- “Why should Noosa residents pay for a visitor orientated service? Shouldn’t this be charged to those businesses (in the form of a levy) that benefit from visiting tourists and not the residents to whom they are an added inconvenience?”
- “As a ratepayer I object to paying for free bus transport for tourists. It is not a free bus for rate payers. The buses I saw never had more than 1 or 2 people on it. Seems to be a waste of money.”
- “Think we should only have Noosa loop buses and not free buses to other places as it is the Noosa loop where the main congestion is.
- “As a ratepayer I don’t believe rate payer money should support tourism to this extent. Noosa Council needs to look after locals first and if encouraging tourism there should be designated parks for boat trailers. They are clogging up the streets and are an eyesore in the Noosa Sound and Noosaville area.”
- “Waste of money for the rate payers, doesn’t help traffic congestion to Hastings street.”
Those who appreciated the free service:
- “The buses were fantastic, I’m going to miss the loop bus, I loved using it to get to the beach or work. So much less stressful than looking for a park at the beach. There were some awesome drivers that greeted everyone with a smile (a lady driver in the mornings on the Loop run was the best!). Thank you!!”
- “Absolutely brilliant service – thank you very much. The Noosa loop buses were an excellent addition and the bus drivers had obviously all done a ‘niceness’ course as they were all courteous, friendly, helpful and smiling.
- “This was not always the case in previous years so it was a very pleasant change. Excellent environmental, tourist and feel good service. Well done Noosa council.”
- “I absolutely loved it. We sometimes parked at Quamby place and then again at Nancy Cato park. I have three kids and it made beach time so much easier. I cannot thank you enough for providing this service. It really made a huge difference.”