Stan Wawrinka is the face of Piper-Heidsieck at the Australian Open. Picture: Tennis Australia
Tennis

Why Stan isn’t fussed about the smoke haze

by Jackie Epstein
15th Jan 2020 2:13 PM
Stan Wawrinka says the hazardous smoke engulfing Melbourne Park is nothing compared to the crisis faced by the country.

The 2014 Australian Open champion has been here practicing since Monday.

"Yesterday was quite smoky for sure,'' he said.

"The smoke is basically not the main issue. The main issue is what's happening in the whole country. The fire and that's a big issue for the country, the people and the animals and that's really sad to see. It's been a long time.

"For me it's OK. It's smoky but nothing compared to what's happening in the rest of the country. The main issue and what's really sad is the rest of the country, not that we are complaining (about) the smoke."

Wawrinka said he was feeling fit and ready to play.

"My body is great. I'm happy, good preparation,'' he said.

"I'm positive in general. I feel good and I'm playing well. I'm really motivated, happy to be here and play another year. Hopefully I can get good results but I cannot control that."

 

The three-time grand slam winner visited the Piper-Heidsieck activation on grand slam oval on Wednesday, as ambassador of the French champagne brand, ahead of its official Australian Open launch on Friday night.

"I have some amazing memories, I won my first grand slam here and it's always going to be special,'' Wawrinka said.

"We can feel on the court that people enjoy the sport and they come during the day to watch every match and enjoy the tennis. For a tennis player it's amazing and I love it.

"Champagne is something I enjoy, ultimately when you win tournaments that's what you have to celebrate."

australian open 2020 bushfire2020 melbourne smoke haze stan wawrinka tennis

