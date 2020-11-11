Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia 'well on the road to recovery': PM welcomes vaccine development
Politics

Why the polls keep getting it wrong

by Finn McHugh
11th Nov 2020 5:22 AM

Pollsters should alter their strategies and correct biases within sampling to avoid a repeat of their 2019 election failure, an independent report has found.

The Association of Market and Social Research Organisations (AMSRO) has released the findings of its inquiry into pollsters' inability to predict Scott Morrison's shock 2019 victory.

The Coalition retained power with 51.5 per cent of the two-party preferred vote last May, despite all major polling tipping Labor for a dominant victory.

AMSRO said the error was so uniform it could be considered a "polling failure", but described it as an "anomaly" given the previous precision of Australian pollsters.

It gave 10 recommendations to avoid a repeat, including establishing a code of conduct for polling before the next federal election and publicly available disclosure standards.

The inquiry found pollsters over-estimated Labor's support because they failed to correct a bias towards politically engaged and better educated voters.

In fact, it concluded polling had overemphasised support for Labor over two-thirds of the time since 2010.

 

Scott Morrison performed better than the polls suggested he would in the last federal election. Picture: Sean Davey
Scott Morrison performed better than the polls suggested he would in the last federal election. Picture: Sean Davey

 

Inquiry chair Darren Pennay warned pollsters "should seek to better understand the biases in the sample and develop better … strategies to improve representativeness".

He ruled out a late swing in voter preferences, the impact of "shy conservatives", or people deliberately misleading pollsters as major contributing factors to the 2019 failure.

Similar post-mortems into polling have been conducted in the UK and US.

But AMSRO said its inquiry was hampered by a lack of information from pollsters, which "came as a shock to our international advisers … (and) materially affected our ability to identify the specific factors that contributed to inaccuracy in the polls".

AMSRO president Craig Young at the time the inquiry was launched said: "We hope that this report ultimately provides the polling companies with useful information … to assist them in their efforts to improve the accuracy - and public perceptions of the accuracy - of election and political polling."

Originally published as Why the polls keep getting it wrong

More Stories

Show More
elections polls scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: 14 best Coast sourdough makers for 2020

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 14 best Coast sourdough makers for 2020

        Lifestyle Whether you lather it in smashed avocado, dip it in soup or better yet, eat it hot from the oven, there really is no better bread than a classic sourdough.

        Inside ‘crazy’ Coast bubble with Origin captain

        Premium Content Inside ‘crazy’ Coast bubble with Origin captain

        Sport Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw has shared what the Sunshine Coast bubble is really...

        Tigers eager to rip into top tier QAFL

        Premium Content Tigers eager to rip into top tier QAFL

        AFL Noosa captain says Tigers are confident they can hold their ground

        All clear: Vulnerable bird trees won’t be chopped

        Premium Content All clear: Vulnerable bird trees won’t be chopped

        Council News Food trees of the vulnerable listed black glossy cockatoo will be protected if...