Menu
Login
Megan O'Neil captures incredible colours in the sky.
Megan O'Neil captures incredible colours in the sky. Megan O'Neil
Weather

BUSHFIRES: Why the sun and moon go red

liana walker
by
19th Feb 2019 1:28 PM

DID you notice a red moon or sun in the sky this week?

The Wallangarra bushfire is to thank for the spectacular view, or more specifically its ash.

BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said the red was caused by ash deflecting the blue end of the spectrum.

He explained the white light from the moon and sun was made up of a whole rainbow of colour.

"The blue end (of the spectrum) gets deflected more and the red end doesn't get deflected," he said.

"Wat we see is the remaining red light.

"The blue wave length is shorter and very easily knocked away."

Looking forward Mr Blazak said today would be the best conditions for firefighters.

"This will be as mild as it gets," he said.

"The winds will be picking up leading into the weekend.

"It will be tricky in the coming days."

He said there was a 10 per cent chance the region could see some showers on the weekend.

bush fire editors picks girraween fire weather
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Noosa cap is kept intact

    Noosa cap is kept intact

    News Noosa's population cap not hit by new plan

    Making your rental house a home

    Making your rental house a home

    News Local homewares store makes interior home set-up easy

    Cooking up flood help with a snag

    Cooking up flood help with a snag

    News Snags for flood relief in Noosa

    Six Mile Bridge on the radar

    Six Mile Bridge on the radar

    News Containers for Change program progresses