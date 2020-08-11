Why these Noosa Dolphins are a different kettle of fish

Noosa scrumhalf Will Christie fires a ball out from the pack for Dolphins. Photo: Patrick Woods

Noosa Dolphins have sent an early warning shot to the competition that the club means business as it hunts for its first piece of silverware since 2017.

While Sunshine Coast Rugby Union is just two games into its season restart, Dolphins claimed a rare scalp, defeating the reigning premiers Caloundra.

Having won a gritty first up encounter with Maroochydore, Dolphins maintained the rage against the pre-season favourites the Lighthouses.

Dolphins ran off worthy winners 21-12 on the weekend in a successful day for the club with all grades getting the points bar the boatrace.

Assistant coach Josh Mason said there was a buzz about the playing group that had been missing in previous seasons – ones that ultimately were disappointments.

With a new-look pack of English imports, and a “talisman” for a leader, this Dolphins outfit is a different kettle of fish.

“Knocking off last year’s premiers, they’ve had the wood on us for a number of years,” Mason said.

“I am loving our defence. The guys are just working hard for each other.

“We were really patient and kicked well.

“In past seasons we haven’t quite had the cohesiveness. Now we are all gelling and it is showing.”

Mason said skipper Brandon Mayhew, flyhalf Borore Howton and flankers Nick Colvin and Adam Waring had superb games.

“For his first game of the season, Howson was outstanding and those two flankers are absolute pests, they will be a nightmare for other teams,” Mason said.

Noosa Dolphins centre Brandon Mayhew is the club’s talisman, says assistant coach Josh Mason.

Whether it was a sense of “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone” mentality from the coronavirus lockdown or not, Mason wasn’t sure.

“There’s a general level of excitement I haven’t seen for ages, the guys are just really keen on training and playing,” Mason said.

“You don’t just play for the physicality, you play for your mates too.

“So when you miss out on it you get a sense of perspective.”

Mason said captain Mayhew had turned into the side’s talisman.

“I spoke to him after the game and told him (that),” Mason said.

“I’ve never seen him so excited. He is the epitome of what we are doing.

“The guys inside him just need to give him the ball in space and he is running rugby player.”

Caloundra coach Geoff Ingram said it simply: that Noosa had outplayed and out-enthused his side.

“They played well. They were very well organised and attacked the breakdown, we didn’t deal with it,” Ingram said.

“We were beaten by a better team on the day.”

Ingram said the premiers could improve at the breakdown and be more urgent throughout the contest.

He praised Noosa’s attitude and ability but said it was a little too early to call on whether they were now premiership favourites.

“Uni and Noosa will be in the contention again, no doubt,” he said.

“Maroochydore lost to Noosa by less than we did, so they will be a really good test this weekend.

“They are always a physical challenge.”

Ingram said Jarrod Kidston, Sam Bernstrom and Villie Raboiliku all had standout games.