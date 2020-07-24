Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballet dancer Rainer Schue is ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.
Ballet dancer Rainer Schue is ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.
TV

Why this ballet dancer believes he can win Ninja Warrior

Matt Collins
24th Jul 2020 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Coast-based Ninja Warrior contestant and former ballet dancer says his dance background is the perfect preparation for the gruelling obstacle course.

A seven-year-old Rainer with sisters Courtney Schue and Madicyn Scheu.
A seven-year-old Rainer with sisters Courtney Schue and Madicyn Scheu.

Buderim resident Rainer Schue has a proud, longstanding history as a ballet dancer, as well as a black belt in taekwondo.

If that wasn’t enough, he is also an established musician, playing guitar and keyboard in a band.

“I kind of just grew up with mum and dad putting me into lots of stuff,” he said.

Ballet dancer Rainer Schue, pictured with fellow Coast-based Ninja Warrior contestants Matt and Luke Filippi, is ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.
Ballet dancer Rainer Schue, pictured with fellow Coast-based Ninja Warrior contestants Matt and Luke Filippi, is ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Schue was confident his ballet and martial arts background would stand him in good stead for the upcoming Australian Ninja Warrior series.

“It’s all about control over your fine motor skills and your balance,” he said.

“In Ninja (Warrior), you tend to see people do well who have transitioned from other sports.”

Rainer qualifying for the Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finals back in 2018. Photo: Channel 9
Rainer qualifying for the Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finals back in 2018. Photo: Channel 9

This isn’t Rainer’s first ninja rodeo, after he qualified for the semi-finals back in 2018.

This time around, his weekly training preparation was focused and strenuous, but he still managed some quality time with his better half.

“When I am training for the show, I can do up to nine sessions a week,” Schue said.

“I might do three body weight sessions, two climbing sessions, two ninja sessions, play a game of mixed netball with my wife, and go to gymnastics.”

Season four of Australian Ninja Warrior commences on Sunday, July 26 from 7pm on Channel 9.

australian ninja warrior ballet dancer channel 9 rainer scheu
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Officer injured as replica gun waved in dramatic arrest

        premium_icon Officer injured as replica gun waved in dramatic arrest

        Crime A dramatic take-down unfolded at a Sunshine Beach home early this morning as a man allegedly waved a replica gun at police and slashed an officer with a knife.

        Surfer send-off for ‘incredible fighter’ taken too soon

        premium_icon Surfer send-off for ‘incredible fighter’ taken too soon

        Community Paddle out planned to remember Heremaia 'Maia' Ngamanu

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News More lockdowns likely as state battled COVID-19

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest