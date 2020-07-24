Why this ballet dancer believes he can win Ninja Warrior

Ballet dancer Rainer Schue is ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.

A Coast-based Ninja Warrior contestant and former ballet dancer says his dance background is the perfect preparation for the gruelling obstacle course.

A seven-year-old Rainer with sisters Courtney Schue and Madicyn Scheu.

Buderim resident Rainer Schue has a proud, longstanding history as a ballet dancer, as well as a black belt in taekwondo.

If that wasn’t enough, he is also an established musician, playing guitar and keyboard in a band.

“I kind of just grew up with mum and dad putting me into lots of stuff,” he said.

Ballet dancer Rainer Schue, pictured with fellow Coast-based Ninja Warrior contestants Matt and Luke Filippi, is ready for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Schue was confident his ballet and martial arts background would stand him in good stead for the upcoming Australian Ninja Warrior series.

“It’s all about control over your fine motor skills and your balance,” he said.

“In Ninja (Warrior), you tend to see people do well who have transitioned from other sports.”

Rainer qualifying for the Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finals back in 2018. Photo: Channel 9

This isn’t Rainer’s first ninja rodeo, after he qualified for the semi-finals back in 2018.

This time around, his weekly training preparation was focused and strenuous, but he still managed some quality time with his better half.

“When I am training for the show, I can do up to nine sessions a week,” Schue said.

“I might do three body weight sessions, two climbing sessions, two ninja sessions, play a game of mixed netball with my wife, and go to gymnastics.”

Season four of Australian Ninja Warrior commences on Sunday, July 26 from 7pm on Channel 9.