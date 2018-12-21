Bride’s ruthless act at wedding reception

A couple turned up to the reception with their two kids, when the invite stated no kids were allowed. That’s when the drama unfolded.

WEDDINGS can really bring out the best and worst in people. There are rules and etiquette that really should be followed, but there are also different opinions and alternative interpretations on said "rules".

In short, weddings are like the perfect storm for creating lifelong rifts within families.

In a Reddit discussion titled "Am I the a**hole?" a woman has written about the moment she kicked a couple out of her wedding reception.

The offending parents were not very close to the bride, but the mum had been a long-time family friend.

The couple turned up to the ceremony with a baby and a toddler, but the bride says she "let it slide" as she had other things on her mind and assumed someone would possibly come to collect the kids before the reception kicked in.

"To be clear, all of my invitations stated that there were to be no children at this wedding," the bride wrote in her post. "But she and her husband showed up with their infant and toddler."

The reception rolls around and the couple are still accompanied by their children despite the invitations clearly requesting otherwise.

"I had many other guests and didn't really feel like dealing with it so I asked our event planner to go over to them and discuss whether someone was picking up the children as the reception (and wedding, frankly) were not supposed to have children," she wrote.

But the couple didn't appear to be budging.

"I could tell they were arguing with my event planner though so I went over to help him," she said.

"I think they thought I came to rescue them because they started going on about how rude my event planner was. I explained that I had actually sent him over to discuss the children. I reiterated that the event was child-free and said that I had stated so clearly on my invitations."

Things escalated. The mother assured the bride that she would look after her children, the bride said that "wasn't really the point". The husbands got into an argument and "things got a little heated".

The bride said she "snapped and said that they just needed to go, which, thankfully they did without much more noise".

She said the whole scene was "incredibly embarrassing" and feels like her wedding day was "marred" by the incident.

She has asked if she was "the a**hole for making them leave".

The couple left the wedding with their children.

The responses online were a solid and unanimous "not the a**hole" without question.

"The a**holes we're the ones who brought their kids to an explicitly child-free event," said Redditor SallyFairmile. "And then caused a scene when they were asked to leave."

Another pointed out: "A wedding should be 100 per cent whatever the couple getting married wants."

Many said they have kids themselves, but when invited to a child-free event, they either find a babysitter or decline the invitation.

One said what made it even more outrageous was the fact that they debated the matter.

"Yeah for them to argue about it was even more outrageous. You don't have to explain or justify why you didn't want kids at your own wedding."

"Only thing I would've done different is had the event planner approach them sooner (like before the ceremony)," wrote another.

Redditor julesinlrar said: "You were clear and they ignored that. Then they had the gall to make a scene at YOUR wedding. Good riddance. They sound like complete a**holes."

There was one person, who pointed out that sure, the parents shouldn't have brought their children when asked not to, but perhaps the happy couple should have risen above it.

"They should not have brought their kids, obviously. As for you, being cultured means glossing over and rising above such annoyances and not turn it into an unsightly spectacle, embarrass yourself, and others. You could have just let it be and the wedding would still have been just fine."