Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Why today is the best day of winter

by Danielle O’Neal
21st Jun 2020 4:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

HOORAY! After today we will begin to emerge from the depths of winter and march back toward the long, sunny warm days Queensland is so well known for.

Be prepared for today to be exceptionally short, though, as it is the Winter solstice, meaning it is the shortest day of the year.

The sun will rise at a very late 6.37am and set at the very early time of 5.02pm, giving us only 10 hours and 24 minutes of sunlight.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT WE'VE GOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO

It'll be tough rising out of bed for the next month or so with the sun not creeping above the horizon until after 6.30am.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Shane Kennedy said that Queenslanders will continue to experience chilly mornings for the coming weeks, with the coldest morning of the year typically occurring in July or early August.

Mornings in the southeast will continue to be chilly, with the sun not rising until after 6.30am for the rest of June. Picture: Chantal Raath
Mornings in the southeast will continue to be chilly, with the sun not rising until after 6.30am for the rest of June. Picture: Chantal Raath

"Even though temperatures might be cooling down the fastest about the time of the winter solstice, they are still cooling down around July," he said.

"We've still got a couple more months of it feeling very much like winter here."

Mr Kennedy said temperatures today will be below average and there is a chance of light rainfall across the southeast coast.

"This specific Sunday is going to be followed by some pretty cool weather," he said.

"We do have a trough sweeping through on Sunday itself, so it'll be an increased chance of showers and behind that there should be some cooler and dryer air."

Originally published as Why today is the best day of winter

More Stories

editors picks queensland weather winter winter solstice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anyone seen a bobcat? Machinery ‘lifted’ from worksite

        premium_icon Anyone seen a bobcat? Machinery ‘lifted’ from worksite

        News Noosa Police have begun investigations after it is alleged heavy machinery has been stolen from a worksite in Noosaville.

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        Mushroom meat-alternative flies off the shelves

        premium_icon Mushroom meat-alternative flies off the shelves

        Food & Entertainment This yummy fake meat has everyone's taste buds dancing

        MP supports pay freeze based on information provided

        premium_icon MP supports pay freeze based on information provided

        News Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said the decision to supporting the pay freeze of public...