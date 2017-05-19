Why touring dump site just a real gas

EDUCATIONAL tours to the Noosa Council Eumundi- Noosa Rd landfill and resource recovery centre is far from a waste of time as Noosaville State School students have found out first hand.

The old days of "dump rats” making off with people's discarded wares nay be long gone, but the council uses every opportunity to recycle and spread the world about re-use.

School tours of the site are the latest to show how e-waste, such as televisions and computer equipment, is recycled and how green waste is turned into mulch, are proving popular.

Council sustainability project officer Emma Menzies said the tours were a great way to introduce children to recycling and to give them knowledge they could take home and put into practice. They are shown how the council captures and flares methane gas from the landfill.

"The students are often surprised to learn that we can recycle old white goods, batteries, concrete, garden waste and even polystyrene,” she said.

"The school tours include a look at both capped and active landfill cells - from a viewing platform - and we show them what happens to the run-off, known as leachate,” she said.

Recycling not only reduces the amount of landfill space needed, but reduces the production of greenhouse gas.

"Visiting the Noosa Landfill gives our students a local perspective on the issues of waste management and sustainability,” teacher Sven McNiven said.

"It empowers them to make changes in their own behaviours to develop sustainable habits that will last a lifetime.”