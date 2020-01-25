Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Why water rationing, price hikes likely for QLD

by Steven Wardill
25th Jan 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOUSEHOLDS could be hit with water rationing and price increases to fund emergency storage solutions after the State Government ignored its own plan to kickstart the controversial recycled sewage pipeline.

The 2016 water security blueprint for southeast Queensland warns the mothballed Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme must be recommissioned when the region's dam levels drop below 60 per cent.

The document found it would take at least two years and cost more than $500 million before the network of pipes and treatment plants could produce potable water.

Dropping water levels at Wivenhoe Dam
Dropping water levels at Wivenhoe Dam

According to the plan, there is a greater risk households will be hit with draconian restrictions and the costs of new water infrastructure if the recycling scheme is belatedly brought online during a drought.

"A recommissioning trigger that is lower than 60 per cent is not considered acceptable as it would increase the risk of reaching the contingency construction trigger placing a significant cost burden on the community," it states.

However, the Government baulked at its own costly and contentious plan when dam levels dropped below the 60 per cent trigger late last year, banking instead on significant summer rain replenishing supplies. But dam levels have continued to plummet, dropping to 56 per cent, with recent rain missing the catchments while household water use has increased.

The $2.6 billion recycling scheme, built in 2006-08 during the Millennium Drought, supplied power stations but has never supplemented drinking water supplies.

Bundamba recycled water plant, stage 1 official opening with then-Premier Peter Beattie and then-Deputy Premier and minister for infrastructure Anna Bligh.
Bundamba recycled water plant, stage 1 official opening with then-Premier Peter Beattie and then-Deputy Premier and minister for infrastructure Anna Bligh.

A Government spokeswoman said expert advice was being regularly obtained to respond to the drought, with the desalination plant ramped up to full capacity.

"Seqwater has been completing early preparations this summer to be ready to restart the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme, if required," she said.

drought editors picks queensland seqwater water water shortage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        premium_icon Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        Whats On The Sunshine Coast will again host the Australian Body Art Festival this year, as the event reveals its 2020 theme.

        International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        premium_icon International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        News Some of the world’s best female cricketers will converge on Noosa next month, in...

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        News ‘Child’s play can set them up for life’: centre to hold open day for entire...

        Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        premium_icon Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        Weather There’s more rain and storms set to hit the Sunshine Coast with the Bureau of...