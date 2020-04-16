Why you might have seen smoke in Noosa hinterland yesterday

Local firefighter are preparing for the 2020 bushfire season.

RESIDENTS around Cooroy and Pomona may have noticed smoke in the air yesterday after Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conducted planned burn.

QPWS performed the a hazard reduction burn within the Tewantin National Park near Pomona.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned smoke would be seen from the Bruce Highway and the Cooroy Connection Road.

Several planned back-burns have occurred across the Noosa region in past weeks, with more expected before the fire season begins.

QFES are also warning all residents to prepare their properties for the 2020 bushfire season during home isolation.