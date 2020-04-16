Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Local firefighter are preparing for the 2020 bushfire season.
Local firefighter are preparing for the 2020 bushfire season.
News

Why you might have seen smoke in Noosa hinterland yesterday

Caitlin Zerafa
16th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS around Cooroy and Pomona may have noticed smoke in the air yesterday after Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conducted planned burn.

QPWS performed the a hazard reduction burn within the Tewantin National Park near Pomona.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned smoke would be seen from the Bruce Highway and the Cooroy Connection Road.

Several planned back-burns have occurred across the Noosa region in past weeks, with more expected before the fire season begins.

QFES are also warning all residents to prepare their properties for the 2020 bushfire season during home isolation.

bushfire season cooroy hazard reduction burn pomona qfes qpws
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to find the cheapest fuel in Noosa

        premium_icon Where to find the cheapest fuel in Noosa

        News Noosa fuel prices at a crazy low level.

        Looking to out-fox a native killer

        premium_icon Looking to out-fox a native killer

        News Councils team up to protect local wildlife to outfox a feral pest.

        History made: Noosa’s first female Mayor sworn in

        premium_icon History made: Noosa’s first female Mayor sworn in

        News What Noosa’s first female mayor is promising to do in these tough times.