Tiana Dennis, 19, (left) and Briannah Dennis, 20, of Oh Harlow at the Queensland Music Awards. Photo: Steve Pohlner
Music

Why you shouldn’t give these talented singers a miss

Ashley Carter
4th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
NOOSA singer-songwriters Oh Harlow have nabbed a huge win at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

Sisters Briannah and Tiana Dennis, formerly known as the Dennis Sisters, won the Country Work category at the Tuesday night event for their hit song Give It A Miss.

>> OH HARLOW'S HEALTHY START IN MUSIC

Tiana said it still "didn't feel quite real".

"We were just stoked to be nominated in the first place among our peers and people who we really look up to," she said.

Give It A Miss was the first single from their self-titled debut album, which was released last week. Written by Tiana and Briannah, along with Nolan Wynn, it highlights how surrounding yourself with the right people is more valuable than attending every event.

"To be the first single off (the album) and to have gotten so much love was crazy and just so cool," Tiana said.

Oh Harlow.
Oh Harlow's album debuted at number one on the iTunes Country Music charts, kicking off a week of "unexpected surprises" for the talented duo.

"To know that other people have heard our stuff and are valuing it as well is pretty special," Tiana said.

Oh Harlow's debut EP is available now on iTunes.

