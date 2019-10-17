Why you’ll need to ‘tri’ harder for parking

CAR parking in Noosa Woods will once again be reduced for the duration of the Noosa Triathlon.

But one resident said he believed the number of car parks available would be reduced even further this year.

The Tewantin resident, who asked not to be named, told Noosa News the Changed Traffic Conditions material he received by mail outlined the “proposal to close car parking in Noosa Woods from October 20 to November 7 (18 days) and the gradual closure of the Noosa Lions Park from October 20 until full closure from October 27 until November 8 (12 days). Noosa Pde will be fully closed from October 27 until November 6 (10 days)”.

“The reality is that the amenity that is Noosa Heads is closed to residents for three weeks,” he said.

“I fully support the event that is the Noosa Triathlon but the arrangements have reached the level of intolerable.”

But Noosa Council said car park and road closures for the triathlon had not changed for some years.

Council property manager Clint Irwin said due to the extent of infrastructure required for the event, set up can be a lengthy process.

“Event organisers work as quickly as they can to set up and dismantle all event infrastructure to minimise disruptions,” he said.

Mr Irwin said event organisers would open car parks earlier than scheduled, where possible.

For more information regarding road closures and changed traffic conditions residents and visitors are encouraged to visit www.noosatri.com or contact the event organiser on 1300 761 384.