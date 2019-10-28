Wicket to Wicket: Noosa's cricket report

CRICKET: Brad Thompson bowling to a Caboolture batsman at Read Park last Saturday. He took three wickets on the day.

LAST Saturday, the four senior teams resumed their two-day matches after the rain cut short the games on Day 1.

By Saturday night, Firsts had lost to Caboolture Snakes, Seconds had won their match, also against Caboolture, Fourths went down and Sixths were able to dig in for a draw.

FIRSTS: The TNT team resumed batting at 3 for 102 with not out batsmen Chris Wright and Jarrod Officer at the crease and hoping to help the team post a score of 200 plus. It was not to be with Wright out for 56 and Officer playing sensibly, bowled for 42. The only other batsman to put together a score was Adam Curry with 27. The innings finished on 178 with only five players reaching double figures. This was not one of TNT’s best batting performances and they will need to improve if they are to challenge again this season for the premiership

When TNT took the field, Scott Aufderheide soon had the Snakes in trouble, dismissing both openers to have them 2-23 at lunch. His partner, teenager Tom Stewart also bowled exceptionally well without luck, beating the bat and finding edges regularly but the Snakes best two batters rode their luck and pushed on to 110 before another wicket fell.

Unfortunately for TNT, it was one of those afternoons for their captain, ex-Bulls batsman, Glen Batticciotto who scored 147, despite being dropped twice and at least three other chances going just wide of fielders’ hands.

Scott Aufderheide and Tom Stewart bowled unchanged for an hour before the Snakes passed the target score with six wickets down.

If the TNT fielders could have taken every catch offered, they could have won the game. A lesson for all.

Pick of the bowlers was Aufderheide, in a great return from injuries taking 4 for 71 off 23 overs. Teenager Tom Stewart bowled 20 overs and conceded only 40 runs. Jarrod Officer took two wickets and Jake Dennien picked up the final three wickets as the Snakes had a slog-fest at the end of day’s play.

TNT had the worst of the conditions all game and had a number of chances to win the game, so lots of positives to take out of the match. Tom Freshwater and Codey Rzeszkowski are returning for the next game and this will strengthen the team against Maroochydore at their home ground.

SECONDS: Day 2 at Read Park commenced with TNT needing to take the final two Caboolture wickets. This was achieved, setting the home side 144 to win. Best of the bowlers were Robbie Payton 3-15, Brad Thompson 3-27, Harrison Lea 2-33 and Tom Green 2-24.

With a great batting pitch, the TNT boys were hopeful that they could not only score the required runs but post a big total. The team had a solid start, thanks to Reid Campbell (42) and at drinks the team was 1-50. Then three quick wickets fell before Steve Gallagher (42) and Keegan Bean (38) formed a solid partnership and they were able to pass the target score. The team eventually piled on runs to post 210, completing a good win for the team. Next week the team is again at home against Maroochydore.

FOURTHS: Playing at Caboolture, the TNT team resumed batting at their severely rain interrupted first innings score of 8 for 62. Mat Tie stayed with captain Jason Toohey (31 n.o.) for a few overs but the innings finished on 84.

Opening bowler Mat Tie got an early breakthrough with a beauty of an in-swinger. The bowlers did all they could to restrict the scoring but the fielders were leaking runs. Wickets were taken at 39, 46 and 46 but they passed the TNT score with the four wickets down.

Steve Hill got his first wickets for TNT with 2-10 off 8, Jack Saunders bowled well to take 1-24 off 7 and Ian Brundell was ripping his leg spinners and ended with 3-25 off 9 to have the pick of the figures. Caboolture were finally bowled out for 142, winning the match on the first innings. The team is looking for an improved batting performance next match against Palmwoods at home.

SIXTHS: Starting Day 2 against Yandina on 6 down for 60, the team battled well to post 100 runs against very tight bowling. Graham Chaplin finished on 13 whilst his son, Brendan, contributed 11 valuable runs.

Yandina started the day confidently enough, and three dropped chances gave them enough momentum to think they had the game in the bag. The catches finally started to stick and the Chaplins again showed the way with the ball with Graham taking the first wicket with the score on 31. After that every chance was taken for the rest of the day with a couple of great catches from Brendan and Brian Lee, looking into the sun.

Yandina, two men short, managed to survive to stumps when the game ended in a draw with them on 7 for 88. Best bowling figures - Graham Chaplin 4-23, Brendan Chaplin 2-17 and Tony Watson 1-11.

Next week the team will travel to Caboolture to play.