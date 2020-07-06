Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Commbank customers are facing a widespread outage.
Commbank customers are facing a widespread outage.
News

Widespread outage hits CommBank customers

6th Jul 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Commonwealth Bank is suffering a widespread outage, with customers unable to access their mobile banking app or make payments.

Other customers are reporting being unable to pay via credit card or getting error messages.

The company has offered the following statement about the issues, which seem to have started around midday.

"We're aware that some customers may be having issues viewing cards and loans in Netbank and the CommBank app as well as completing payments at CBA POS terminals," the bank said on social media.

"We're sorry for disrupting the start of your week -we're looking into this as a priority and will keep you updated."

More Stories

commonwealth bank editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares

        premium_icon Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares

        News Just days after its rival Virgin Australia held its ‘comeback’ sale Qantas has upped the ante, releasing 350,000 discounted tickets. SEE THE ROUTES

        Masturbator ‘washes hands’ before fleeing beach

        premium_icon Masturbator ‘washes hands’ before fleeing beach

        Crime Young women traumatised after man pleasures himself at beach

        Increased presence on waterways a sign of the times

        premium_icon Increased presence on waterways a sign of the times

        Community Noosa River boaties will see a literal sign of Maritime Safety Queensland’s...

        Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

        premium_icon Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

        News ‘It’s really important that we can help those guys who still haven’t been able to...