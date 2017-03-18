Widow seeks charge upgrade: it was 100% intentional

"MY SON started Prep this year. And he didn't have his daddy.”

Yolanda Brady and her late partner, Stephen Small, should have watched their son, Oscar, grow up together - but only one of them will.

Mr Small was killed while cycling in Doonan on March 14 last year and this week driver Nathan Craig MacDonald pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

In Maroochydore District Court on Monday, MacDonald admitted to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the crash before emergency services arrived.

Ms Brady has always maintained it was more thanan accident and is hoping to have the charges against MacDonald upgraded but she needs thecommunity's help.

"I think it (was) 100% intentional,” Ms Brady said.

"The facts are all there, the actions were all very, very clear, as far as being intent to kill.

"We're relieved that he's pleaded guilty but the charges don't even fit the crime that's been committed.

"We will need the back-up of the whole community to voice how they feel about the leniency of the charges on MacDonald.”

MacDonald's sentencing has been delayed until May so a psychologist's report can be prepared.

Ms Brady has called on MP Glen Elmes for support, who said he was happy to work with Ms Brady following the sentencing.

"After the sentencing if she's not happy with the sentence and the penalty ... she could come and see me,” Mr Elmes said.

"She could speak to the police prosecutor, have a talk to me and I'd be more than happy to speak on her behalf to the attorney-general.”

While the guilty plea came as relief for Ms Brady, she said she was disappointed she wasn't informed the hearing had been brought forward due to a communication error.

"The first I heard of MacDonald pleading guilty was through someone telling me it was on Facebook,” MsBrady said.

"We have made a presence for the last six or seven court mentions and hearings.

"We were informed that MacDonald would plead on the 30th, then it was brought forward. It was just a shock. We weren't ready for it that day.”

On the anniversary of his death, Ms Brady and Oscar scattered Mr Small's ashes in Noosa.

"Instead of it being a peaceful day, it was just a bit raw with everything,” Ms Brady said.

"Daily life is so hard for us, every day is awful. Every day my son talks about his dad.

"I don't want his life to be taken away without justice being served to those who took his life away.

"I really need the community to feel what I've been feeling.”