Widow to take cops to court over seized money

Mrs Price believes that she holds a right to a "portion" of the cash.

Mrs Price believes that she holds a right to a "portion" of the cash.

THE widow of an accused drug trafficker who took his own life is taking police to court to claw back a sum of cash seized during a raid of their glitzy high-rise apartment.

Susan Catherine Price, whose husband Joseph died in March, claims a chunk of cash taken by detectives during a raid on their Q1 unit was an inheritance she received after her mother's death in 2012.

MORE NEWS:

Man allegedly yelled 'I will f***ing stab you'

How Bitcoin fuelled big Gold Coast drug operation

Man robbed at knifepoint at Coast ATM

Mr Price was charged with a string of drug offences including trafficking and supplying cannabis between July and September 2019.

He is also charged with receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, namely "cash".

He was arrested after officers found 22 bundles of cash, made up of 50 and 100 dollar notes, in a safe at their apartment, according to Mrs Price's affidavit filed to Southport Magistrates Court.

A further $330 in cash was found on Mr Price. Police seized a total of $220,180.

Mrs Price is not charged with any crime or alleged to have acted illegally.

She claims her husband's mental health deteriorated after being charged with the offences and, in March, he took his own life and died without a will, her affidavit said. He had not entered a plea before his death, and the matter will return to court later this month.

MURDER ACCUSED ALLOWED TO REMOVE TRACKER

Mrs Price said her lawyer, Dan Rawlings, of Rawlings Criminal Law, was notified last month that the Queensland Police Service wanted to forfeit a "sum of money".

It's "presumed" the sum of money is the seized total of $220,180, documents state.

Mrs Price believes that she holds a right to a "portion" of the cash.

She said her husband had become distrusting of banks after the 2011 financial crash and they withdrew $60,000 of the $87,208.76 inheritance and placed it in their safe "for future use", her affidavit stated.

She claims her husband put $10,000 of withdrawn money in the safe in January 2019 but did not remove significant amounts.

She claims the cash was to be used in their retirement or for other emergency circumstances, documents stated.

Ms Price is now seeking for the return of the "sum of money" and for the Queensland Police Service to cover costs for proceedings.

Mr Rawlings declined to comment.

The Queensland Police Service was contacted for comment.

The matter is set for a hearing on June 11.

Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14

Originally published as Widow to take cops to court over seized money