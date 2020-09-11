Wife says conflict of interest calls should be scrapped

Leigh McCready believes three Noosa Councillors should stay in the room to vote on a planning court appeal matter. Photo: Mark Calleja

All three Noosa councillors who declared a real or perceived conflict of interest this week when discussing a Parkridge Noosa planning court appeal to allow midnight dining seven days a week should be allowed to stay in the room and help decide the matter.

That is according to the woman at the heart of the declared conflicts, Leigh McCready, who is the wife of Parkridge development partner Rob McCready.

Ms McCready also expressed surprise that Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie has yet to declare a conflict, claiming the councillor has had a 10-year association with herself and her husband.

Last Tuesday during the planning committee meeting Mayor Clare Stewart said she would be leaving the room when the matter is debated and voted on because of her friendship with the McCreadys.

Cr Karen Finzel had earlier declared a "real" conflict of interest as Ms McCready was involved with her election campaign and said she too would be leaving the room during debate.

Then committee chair Cr Brian Stockwell declared a perceived interest because he had sought a review by the independent council election observer as to the public claims of the Future Noosa team of which Leigh McCready was publicly identified as a campaign manager.

However Cr Stockwell requested to remain in the chamber to take part in the matter.

That means with the lack of a committee quorum, council CEO Brett de Chastel had the matter referred on to the general committee on Monday which is chaired by Cr Wilkie.

The councillors will then vote on Cr Stockwell's eligibility to take part in the Parkridge proceedings.

Ms McCready said all three could have stayed in the room and made an objective decision about the facts before them.

"Under the Local Government Act councillors must ask themselves about the significance of any personal interest or association when considering whether they have a conflict," she said.

"In the matter before council today, while I am sure the councillors were being diligent and cautious, Cr Finzel has never met my husband's business partner, and has only met my husband Rob once or twice."

She then raised the matter of Cr Willkie's eligibility to take part in the decision.

"It's surprising that these three councillors have declared a conflict in the Parkridge votes, when on the previous occasion that Parkridge was debated, Cr Frank Wilkie did not declare any conflict," McCready said.

"Both I and my husband have had a significant and far longer association with Cr Wilkie than any of the other six councillors, going back 10 years."

Cr Wilkie said his work as a journalist, teacher and councillor over the past 25 years meant he knew many people across Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

"Through work and community involvement during that time, I know of and have met many people, including the McCreadys, but, respectfully, that does not mean I have a personal relationship or long standing association with them," he said.

"Since de-amalgamation, this company's development application has already been before Noosa councillors on five separate occasions for decisions."