Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Wife’s agony after man drowns off island

by Chris Calcino
25th Nov 2020 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN'S body has been pulled from the water after he drowned trying to retrieve his drifting catamaran off a Far North island.

Police and emergency services launched a marine search and rescue effort shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after a man in his 70s was reported missing.

The man and his wife were on Bowden Island, southeast of Mission Beach, when they noticed their catamaran had started to drift.

Police were called after the man failed to resurface when attempting to retrieve his boat.

MORE NEWS

Big developer moves north as subdivision progresses

New subdivision on cards as Taylor Point hits market

Residential lots proposed for former sugar cane site

The man's body was found at about 6.35pm west of Bowden Island.

His wife was on the beach at the time and was taken to hospital for observation due to shock.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Wife's agony after man drowns off Far North island

More Stories

Show More
cairns drowning editors picks mission beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

        Premium Content Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

        News With many community events forced to cancel in Noosa for health reasons, Noosa Council and local emergency services are touring the shire for some Christmas cheer.

        Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        Premium Content Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        News A State of Origin hero will get to unleash talents of a different kind when he hits...

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ

        Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Premium Content Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Property Real Housewife candidate snaps up treehouse-style property