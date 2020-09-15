Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Iconic Aussie children’s entertainers The Wiggles have announced a line-up change that is certain to confuse many kids – but delight their parents.
Iconic Aussie children’s entertainers The Wiggles have announced a line-up change that is certain to confuse many kids – but delight their parents.
TV

Wiggles announce major shake-up

by Bianca Mastroianni
15th Sep 2020 6:22 PM

Original Purple Wiggle Jeff is returning to the Wiggles - for a limited time only.

The original star, who was known for his "Wake Up Jeff!" song has decided to come back to the band to film a four-part series, The Wiggly World of Dance Classes.

Jeff retired from the band in 2012, so this is the first time he has put on his purple skivvy since then.

A new image from the band shows Jeff alongside fellow Wiggles Emma, Anthony and Simon.

Original Purple Wiggle Jeff has returned to the band!
Original Purple Wiggle Jeff has returned to the band!

Purple Wiggle Lachlan is taking some time off to celebrate the arrival of his new twin daughters, so Jeff is stepping in to take his place.

RELATED: Wiggles exes' unusual living situation

The Wiggles are helping Australian families smile during this tough time;
The Wiggles are helping Australian families smile during this tough time;

RELATED: Wiggles message to kids in lockdown

Over the next four weeks, the show will be hosted on Big W's official Facebook page.

The new series was launched buy the iconic band to help Australian families get through this challenging time.

The Wiggly World Of Dance Classes will go launch on these dates:

1.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 16 September

2.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 23 September

3.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 30 September

4.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 7 October

The classes will be hosted on BIG W Facebook page here.

Originally published as Wiggles announce major shake-up

the wiggles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recharged, refocused Jarrad Postle back in business

        Premium Content Recharged, refocused Jarrad Postle back in business

        Rugby Union A multiple premiership winner is back on the field after spending time as a water boy while recovering from a series of head knocks.

        Teen’s ‘abnormal penis’ led to child porn obsession

        Premium Content Teen’s ‘abnormal penis’ led to child porn obsession

        Crime A Coast teenager who was caught with more than 2000 photos and videos of child porn...

        Bus passenger allegedly strangles driver mid journey

        Premium Content Bus passenger allegedly strangles driver mid journey

        Crime A 65-year-old passenger attempted to strangle the bus driver in the middle of a...

        The Coast towns leading post-shutdown recovery

        Premium Content The Coast towns leading post-shutdown recovery

        Business Some towns are experiencing better weekend trade than pre-covid