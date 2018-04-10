Wild about body art at Cooroy head turner

VIBRANT: Wendy Fantasia paints model Doris Li at Cooroy for the Australian Body Art Festival.

John McCutcheon

THE bright colours adorning model Doris Li's body depict a darker and wilder topic than first meets the eye.

Body painter Wendy Fantasia used her human canvas at Cooroy to illustrate the "beautiful but diabolically evil nature” of cancer cells.

Melbourne-based Ms Fantasia was excited to incorporate the weekend's Australian Body Art Festival into her Queensland itinerary.

She is also scheduled to paint a Noosa breast cancer survivor today for next year's So Brave calendar.

"It's a beautifully run event,” Ms Fantasia said.

"I've known people who have come up and competed from Melbourne and raved about it.”

Festival-goer Phil Allanson said this visual feast "is first and foremost a celebration of the passionate body painting industry”.

"We were spoilt for choice with many colourful and vibrant art displays and performances on show,” he said.

Jacqueline Murray described her time at the Cooroy event as a "fabulous experience” with "lots of talent and amazing art work”.

"Wonderful environment for all the family to enjoy. Thank you for an amazing day.”

Another delighted attendee, Julie Thomas, said the Australian Body Art Festival was a fine event.

"The artists did an amazing job interpreting the theme, Wild Things. The wearable art was also very impressive,” Julie said.

Heather O'Flaherty said the Firefly team led by Danielle Taylor, who organised the event, and the township of Cooroy "should be very proud of what was achieved this past weekend”.

"The quality of the art was high, the enthusiasm infectious, the atmosphere colourful and pleasing,” Heather said

"I believe that the scope of the event, the numbers of artists in every category, entertainers and stall holders, and adoring public will only swell to bigger proportions as everybody settles in over time.

"Can't wait till next year.”